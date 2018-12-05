High School basketball: Watch, stream De La Salle hoops in the Chris Vontoure Spartan Classic on CBS Sports Digital
The basketball team will play in a tournament over the weekend
De La Salle basketball has a busy weekend ahead of it, which means that SportsLive does too. The Spartans are hosting the Chris Vontoure Spartan Classic, and will plays Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Other teams invited include Marin Catholic, Fairfield, Las Lomas, Regis Jesuit, Serra, Berkeley Saint Mary's and Crespi Carmelite. De La Salle will have three of those games aired.
Look here to see the full tournament bracket.
Here's how you can watch De La Salle on SportsLive.
De La Salle vs. Marin Catholic
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 6
- Time: 6:30 p.m. PT
- Stream: SportsLive
De La Salle vs. Fairfield/Las Lomas
- Date: Friday, Dec. 7
- Time: 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. PT
- Stream: SportsLive
De La Salle vs. Regis Jesuit/Serra/Berkeley Saint Mary's/Crespi Carmelite
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 8
- Time: 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. or 1:15 p.m. or 3 p.m.
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. In addition to De La Salle content for several sports, users can view live streams of other high-profile prep football games, as well as many high school state championships from all over the country for a variety of sports.
