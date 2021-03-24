An upcoming high school football game in Massachusetts was canceled on Wednesday as a result of anti-Semitic language allegedly being used earlier in the season by Duxbury players. The decision was made on Wednesday, according to the Boston Globe, after Plymouth school officials reached out to Duxbury officials to alert them that during a game between both schools in March, Duxbury players allegedly were heard using anti-Semitic slurs while calling audibles.

Duxbury players used words like "rabbi," "dreidel," and "Auschwitz" as audibles when the team was at the line of scrimmage in the March 12 game against Plymouth, according to the report. A former Duxbury student told the Boston Globe that the terms have been used in audibles "for years" in practice -- but not in games.

Hours after Duxbury superintendent John Antonucci announced the cancellations on Wednesday, the school's football coach Dave Maimaron was fired, the Boston Globe reported. Maimaron was hired in 2005 and leaves with a 159-32 record. Maimaron is also a teacher in the school system, but it's not currently known if he'll stay at that post, the Globe reported.

According to Antonucci, Friday's varsity game between Duxbury and Hingham is off, as are Saturday's junior varsity contest and Monday's freshman game.

"We believe this is a necessary step in light of the recent incident involving the use of anti-Semitic language by Duxbury football players," Antonucci told the Boston Globe. "A decision about future games will be made at a later date. In light of what we've learned over the past couple of days, and how serious the matter is, we felt it would be tone-deaf to play a football game

"It's becoming clear that this was a systemic failure that needs to be addressed. We felt that a pause to the football program was appropriate for this week."