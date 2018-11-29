High school football: How to watch, stream 2018 Delaware State Championships

The high school football season is coming to a close, and that means it's time for some state championships.

In Delaware, two different levels of competition will go at it on Dec. 1 to decide -- among two matchups and four contenders -- which state-ranked powerhouse gets to end 2018 on top.

The Division I showdown features Delaware's top two ranked teams in Sussex Central (11-1) and Salesianum (10-2), who have combined to win 17 straight games entering Saturday's title game. The Sussex Golden Knights, ranked second in Delaware, edged Dover 21-20 on Nov. 23 and are aiming for a 12th straight victory vs. Salesianum after a season that included four consecutive shutouts. The Sallies, meanwhile, have won six straight since dropping two in a row in October and carry a No. 1 state ranking.

At the DII level, Woodbridge (10-2) is set to take on Wilmington Friends (12-1), and both of those teams are also on lengthy winning streaks. Both the Raiders and Quakers, in fact, have won nine straight. Woodbridge, which is ranked No. 3 in Delaware, hasn't allowed more than 14 points to an opponent since Sept. 28. Wilmington Friends, meanwhile, is ranked eighth in the state and has proven it can win multiple ways, taking its last game 14-6 but dropping 79, 80 and 70 points in consecutive victories earlier this year.

Here's how to tune in for both matchups this weekend:

How to watch

Game: Sussex Central vs. Salesianum (DI)

Date: Dec. 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Stream: SportsLive

Game: Woodbridge vs. Wilmington Friends (DII)

Date: Dec. 1

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Stream: SportsLive