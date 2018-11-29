High school football: How to watch, stream 2018 Delaware State Championships
Everything you need to know to catch the final state matchups
The high school football season is coming to a close, and that means it's time for some state championships.
In Delaware, two different levels of competition will go at it on Dec. 1 to decide -- among two matchups and four contenders -- which state-ranked powerhouse gets to end 2018 on top.
The Division I showdown features Delaware's top two ranked teams in Sussex Central (11-1) and Salesianum (10-2), who have combined to win 17 straight games entering Saturday's title game. The Sussex Golden Knights, ranked second in Delaware, edged Dover 21-20 on Nov. 23 and are aiming for a 12th straight victory vs. Salesianum after a season that included four consecutive shutouts. The Sallies, meanwhile, have won six straight since dropping two in a row in October and carry a No. 1 state ranking.
At the DII level, Woodbridge (10-2) is set to take on Wilmington Friends (12-1), and both of those teams are also on lengthy winning streaks. Both the Raiders and Quakers, in fact, have won nine straight. Woodbridge, which is ranked No. 3 in Delaware, hasn't allowed more than 14 points to an opponent since Sept. 28. Wilmington Friends, meanwhile, is ranked eighth in the state and has proven it can win multiple ways, taking its last game 14-6 but dropping 79, 80 and 70 points in consecutive victories earlier this year.
Here's how to tune in for both matchups this weekend:
How to watch
Game: Sussex Central vs. Salesianum (DI)
Date: Dec. 1
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Stream: SportsLive
Game: Woodbridge vs. Wilmington Friends (DII)
Date: Dec. 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Stream: SportsLive
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Katie Baker
Jonah Keri chats with The Ringer staff writer Katie Baker about political mega-donor Tom S...
-
AAF unveils eight uniforms for 2019
The Alliance of American Football released jersey designs on Tuesday
-
Gift ideas for sports fans in 2018
Need ideas for the sports fan on your list? We got you covered
-
Grey Cup odds, expert picks, best bets
Mike Tierney excels at picking all levels of football
-
Man shot, killed at pickup football game
Police report that the victim was 21 years old
-
Ireland stuns All Blacks in historic win
With a 16-9 win, Irish Rugby takes its first home victory over the All Blacks in 31 all-time...