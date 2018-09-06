High school football: Watch all four games in the Polynesian Classic on CBS Sports Digital
Everything you need to know to tune into this weekend's slate of high school football action
The 2018 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night, but high school football is set to own Friday and Saturday thanks to the Polynesian Football Classic presented by MaxPreps.
Four games. Eight teams. Six states. They'll all be represented at Liberty High School Stadium in Henderson, Nevada, from Sept. 7-8 for this year's premier high school football showcase, which is held in partnership with the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. Three of the teams on the docket are ranked in MaxPreps' Top 25 rankings, and dozens of college recruits, including a handful of five-star gems, will also be in action for the Classic.
Here's a complete schedule of this weekend's Polynesian Football Classic matchups, plus information on some of the teams' top prospects and how to tune in for all the action:
Game schedule
- No. 6 IMG Academy (Florida) vs. Liberty (Nevada): Friday, 7 p.m. PT
- Farrington (Hawaii) vs. Carson (California): Saturday, 1 p.m. PT
- No. 24 Chandler (Arizona) vs. Faith Lutheran (Nevada): Saturday, 4:30 p.m. PT
- Mountain Pointe (Arizona) vs. No. 17 Bingham (Utah): Saturday, 8 p.m. PT
Notable recruits
- QB JACOB CONOVER (BING) -- BYU commit
- RB TREY SANDERS (IMG) -- interest from Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia
- TE BRAYDEN LIEBROCK (BING) -- Texas commit
- DE NOLAN SMITH (IMG) -- Georgia commit
- DT SIMOTE PEPA (BING) -- interest from Air Force, Arizona, BYU, Navy, Nebraska
- OLB JALEEL MCRAE (IMG) -- Florida State commit
- OLB LOLANI LANGI (BING) -- interest from Utah, Vanderbilt, Boise State, BYU, California
How to watch
Stream: SportsLive (watch on desktop, iOS and Android)
More information on the Polynesian Football Classic can be found on the event's website. A $20 pay-per-view subscription is available for the full weekend of Classic games.
