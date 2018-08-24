High School Football: Watch De La Salle take on Central Catholic on CBS Sports Digital
Central Catholic travels to Concord to take on No. 15 De La Salle
High school football is on CBS Sports Digital, thanks to an exclusive partnership with De La Salle. The Spartans, one of the most renowned high school programs in the nation, have partnered with SportsLive in an exclusive deal that will present over 50 De La Salle sporting events. Nine of De La Salle's 10 regular-season games will be on display this season.
De La Salle, hailing from Concord, Calif., won 151 games between 1992 and 2004, the longest such streak in the country. Bob Ladouceur, the team's coach from 1979 to 2012, is recognized as one of the best -- if not the best -- high school coaches the sport has ever seen.
De La Salle, ranked 15th in the country by MaxPreps, will play Central Catholic on Friday, Aug. 24. The Spartans are coming off of a 14-0 win against Folsom in a stifling performance. Central Catholic, will have its work cut out if it wants to challenge one of the top teams in the nation.
College football fans can get a look at some of California's top prep recruits in the matchup. Here are the top recruits for both high school teams:
- HENRY TO'OTO'O (DLS)— UCLA, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, UW
- ISAIAH FOSKEY (DLS) — PSU, Alabama, Cal, Clemson, Michigan, UCLA, USC, UW, Notre Dame
- JHASI WILSON (DLS) — Arizona State
- DAWAIIAN MCNEELY (CC) -- Arizona State, Florida State, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon State
High school football: How to watch Central Catholic vs. No. 15 De La Salle
- Date: Friday, Aug. 24
- Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
- Stream: SportsLive (watch on desktop, iOS and Android)
