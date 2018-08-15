High School Football: Watch De La Salle vs. Folsom on CBS Sports Digital

High school football is coming to CBS Sports Digital, thanks to an exclusive partnership with De La Salle. The Spartans, one of the most renowned teams in football, has partnered with SportsLive in an exclusive deal that will present over 50 De La Salle sporting events. Nine of De La Salle's 10 regular season games will be on display.

De La Salle, hailing from Concord, California, won 151 games between 1992 and 2004, the longest such streak in the country. Bob Ladouceur, the team's coach from 1979 to 2012, is recognized as one of the best -- if not the best -- high school coaches the sport has ever seen.

De La Salle, ranked 18th in the country, will play Folsom, ranked 19th. The Spartans have won 290 straight games against Northern California opponents, a streak that Folsom will challenge. The team was undefeated last year, and is returning 17 starters from last season. With that in mind, Folsom could well break one of the craziest streaks in sports.

High school football: How to watch De La Salle vs. Folsom