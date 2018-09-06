High school football: Watch No. 12 De La Salle vs. Saint Francis on CBS Sports Digital

High school football is on CBS Sports Digital thanks to an exclusive partnership with De La Salle. One of high school football's most renowned programs in the nation has partnered with SportsLive in an exclusive deal that brings over 50 De La Salle sporting events to your desktops, phones and connected devices. Nine of the Spartans' 10 regular-season football games are part of that package.

Hailing from Concord, Calif., De La Salle won a record 151 games between 1992 and 2004, and their former head coach Bob Ladouceur (1979-2012) is widely recognized as one of, if not the, best high school coach the sport has ever seen. This week, still ranked among the top 15 teams in the country on MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 list, the No. 12 Spartans are looking to improve to 4-0 on the year with a Friday night showdown with Saint Francis (Mountain View) after a blowout of Bishop O'Dowd a week earlier. It'll be the Spartans' first road game of the year, although they own a monumental winning streak against Northern California teams.

Saint Francis is also undefeated (2-0) after wins against Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) and Oak Grove High School to start the year, and the Lancers are defending CIF state champs. Even more promising for them, however, is a handful of top-tier offensive linemen who headline Friday night's matchup in terms of college football recruits:

