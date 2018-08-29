High school football: Watch No. 15 De La Salle vs. Bishop O'Dowd on CBS Sports Digital

High school football is on CBS Sports Digital thanks to an exclusive partnership with De La Salle. One of high school football's most renowned programs in the nation has partnered with SportsLive in an exclusive deal that brings over 50 De La Salle sporting events to your desktops, phones and connected devices. Nine of the Spartans' 10 regular-season football games are part of that package.

Hailing from Concord, Calif., De La Salle won a record 151 games between 1992 and 2004, and their former head coach Bob Ladouceur (1979-2012) is widely recognized as one of, if not the, best high school coach the sport has ever seen. This week, still ranked 15th in the country on MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 list and deemed the No. 4 team in their state, the Spartans are looking to improve to 3-0 on the year with a Friday night showdown against Bishop O'Dowd (1-0) after a 35-7 rout of Central Catholic on Aug. 24.

Oakland-based Bishop O'Dowd got its first win by forfeit after last Thursday's home non-conference game against Kennedy was cancelled due to weather, but it also boasts one of the nation's top running back prospects in future Stanford Cardinal Austin Jones, who headlines Friday night's matchup in terms of college football recruits:

Notable recruits

How to watch No. 15 De La Salle vs. Bishop O'Dowd