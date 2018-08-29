High school football: Watch No. 15 De La Salle vs. Bishop O'Dowd on CBS Sports Digital
Everything you need to know to tune into this week's Friday night showdown
High school football is on CBS Sports Digital thanks to an exclusive partnership with De La Salle. One of high school football's most renowned programs in the nation has partnered with SportsLive in an exclusive deal that brings over 50 De La Salle sporting events to your desktops, phones and connected devices. Nine of the Spartans' 10 regular-season football games are part of that package.
Hailing from Concord, Calif., De La Salle won a record 151 games between 1992 and 2004, and their former head coach Bob Ladouceur (1979-2012) is widely recognized as one of, if not the, best high school coach the sport has ever seen. This week, still ranked 15th in the country on MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 list and deemed the No. 4 team in their state, the Spartans are looking to improve to 3-0 on the year with a Friday night showdown against Bishop O'Dowd (1-0) after a 35-7 rout of Central Catholic on Aug. 24.
Oakland-based Bishop O'Dowd got its first win by forfeit after last Thursday's home non-conference game against Kennedy was cancelled due to weather, but it also boasts one of the nation's top running back prospects in future Stanford Cardinal Austin Jones, who headlines Friday night's matchup in terms of college football recruits:
Notable recruits
- RB AUSTIN JONES (BOD) -- Offers/interest from Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, California (Stanford commit)
- WR/TE STERLING STOKES (BOD) -- California, Fresno State, San Jose State, Stanford, USC
- TE ISAIAH FOSKEY (DLS) -- Penn State, Alabama, California, Clemson, Michigan
- DE TYLER GARAY-HARRIS (BOD) -- Arizona State, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV
- OLB HENRY TO'OTO'O (DLS) -- UCLA, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Washington
- OLB JHASI WILSON (DLS) -- Arizona State, Air Force, Nevada, San Jose State, Utah State
How to watch No. 15 De La Salle vs. Bishop O'Dowd
- Date: Friday, Aug. 31
- Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
- Stream: SportsLive (watch on desktop, iOS and Android)
-
EA cancels 'Madden' events after deaths
EA's chief says the video game company is running a 'comprehensive review of safety protoc...
-
Here's why you should join SportsLine
From expert picks to fantasy sports, SportsLine members get it all
-
Hawaii chants to South Korea after LLWS
Hawaii manager Gerald Oda had to deal with a lot en route to Hawaii's win
-
Pro gamers mourn two dead in shooting
Eli 'Trueboy' Clayton and Taylor 'SpotMePlzzz' Robertson were killed on Sunday in the shoo...
-
Deadly shooting at 'Madden' tourney
A gunman opened fired at a 'Madden 19' tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.
-
Hawaii wins Little League World Series
Hawaii took down South Korea, 3-0