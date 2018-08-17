High School Football: Watch No. 18 De La Salle vs. No. 19 Folsom on CBS Sports Digital
High school football games featuring De La Salle are coming to CBS Sports Digital this fall
High school football is coming to CBS Sports Digital, thanks to an exclusive partnership with De La Salle. The Spartans, one of the most renowned high school programs in the nation, have partnered with SportsLive in an exclusive deal that will present over 50 De La Salle sporting events. Nine of De La Salle's 10 regular season games will be on display this season.
De La Salle, hailing from Concord, Calif., won 151 games between 1992 and 2004, the longest such streak in the country. Bob Ladouceur, the team's coach from 1979 to 2012, is recognized as one of the best -- if not the best -- high school coaches the sport has ever seen.
De La Salle, ranked 18th in the country, will play Folsom, ranked 19th by MaxPreps, on Friday, Aug. 17. The Spartans have not lost in 290 straight games against Northern California opponents, a streak that Folsom will challenge. Folsom was undefeated last year, and is returning 15 starters from last season. With that in mind, Folsom could well break one of the craziest streaks in sports.
College football fans can get a look at some of California's top prep recruits in the matchup. Here are the top recruits for both high school teams:
- HENRY TO'OTO'O (DLS)— UCLA, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, UW
- ISAIAH FOSKEY (DLS) — PSU, Alabama, Cal, Clemson, Michigan, UCLA, USC, UW, Notre Dame
- JHASI WILSON (DLS) — Arizona State
- JOE NGATA (Folsom) — Clemson (committed)
- KAIDEN BENNETT (Folsom) — Utah
High school football: How to watch No. 18 De La Salle vs. No. 19 Folsom
- Date: Friday, Aug. 17
- Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
- Stream: SportsLive (watch on desktop, iOS and Android)
