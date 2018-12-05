High School football: Watch South Carolina and Virginia state championships on SportsLive
There are another four football games this weekend
Did you think prep football season was over? This weekend SportsLive is bringing you another two state championships: South Carolina and Virginia. Tune in to see the prospects of tomorrow play against each other, as four more state champions will be crowned.
There will be games on both Friday and Saturday, as Lamar plays Green Sea Floyds for the South Carolina Class A title, Barnwell plays Abbeville for the South Carolina Class AA title, Riverheads plays Chilhowie for the Virginia Class I title and Goochland plays Graham for the Virginia Class II title. You can catch it all on SportsLive all weekend.
Lamar vs. Green Sea Floyds (South Carolina Class A)
- Date: Friday, Dec. 7
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Stream: SportsLive
Barnwell vs. Abbeville (South Carolina Class AA)
- Date: Friday, Dec. 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Stream: SportsLive
Riverheads vs. Chilhowie (Virginia Class I)
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 8
- Time: Noon ET
- Stream: SportsLive
Goochland vs. Graham (Virginia Class II)
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 8
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Stream: SportsLive
-
High school player mocked for seizures
An opposing student mocked the player for having seizures
-
Jonah Keri Podcast: Julian David Stone
Jonah Keri chats with rock photographer Julian David Stone
-
Watch De La Salle on SportsLive
The basketball team will play in a tournament over the weekend
-
Watch the PRCA Finals and Trevor Brazile
See Trevor Brazile compete his last rodeo as a full-time rodeo cowboy
-
The top-selling sporting events of 2018
Here's a look at StubHub's top 10 best-selling sporting events around the world and in the...
-
2018 Cigar Mile odds, picks, best bets
Hank Goldberg won big at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont