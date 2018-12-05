High School football: Watch South Carolina and Virginia state championships on SportsLive

Did you think prep football season was over? This weekend SportsLive is bringing you another two state championships: South Carolina and Virginia. Tune in to see the prospects of tomorrow play against each other, as four more state champions will be crowned.

There will be games on both Friday and Saturday, as Lamar plays Green Sea Floyds for the South Carolina Class A title, Barnwell plays Abbeville for the South Carolina Class AA title, Riverheads plays Chilhowie for the Virginia Class I title and Goochland plays Graham for the Virginia Class II title. You can catch it all on SportsLive all weekend.

Lamar vs. Green Sea Floyds (South Carolina Class A)

Date: Friday, Dec. 7



Time: 5 p.m. ET



Stream: SportsLive



Barnwell vs. Abbeville (South Carolina Class AA)

Date: Friday, Dec. 7



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Stream: SportsLive

Riverheads vs. Chilhowie (Virginia Class I)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 8



Time: Noon ET



Stream: SportsLive

Goochland vs. Graham (Virginia Class II)