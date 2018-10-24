High school football: Watch, stream No. 11 De La Salle vs. California on CBS Sports Digital

High school football is on CBS Sports Digital thanks to an exclusive partnership with De La Salle. One of high school football's most renowned programs in the nation has partnered with SportsLive in an exclusive deal that brings over 50 De La Salle sporting events to your desktops, phones and connected devices. Nine of the Spartans' 10 regular-season football games are part of that package.

Hailing from Concord, Calif., De La Salle won a record 151 games between 1992 and 2004, and their former head coach Bob Ladouceur (1979-2012) is widely recognized as one of, if not the, best high school coach the sport has ever seen. This week, still ranked among the top 15 teams in the country on MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 list, the No. 11 Spartans are looking to win their 10th straight on the year against California (San Ramon).

Two of De La Salle's last three victories have been of the running-clock nature, meaning they routed their opponents so quickly that referees began running the clock early. And last Friday, squared up against a hot San Ramon Valley team that had won three of its own last four games, the Spartans were still a force to be reckoned with, routing the Wolves for a 48-14 victory.

This week, they have perhaps one of their toughest opponents to date, albeit only in terms of regular-season record, in California (San Ramon). The Grizzlies are not ranked nationally, and MaxPreps shows them at No. 79 in the state of California, but they tout a 7-2 mark after nine games, having won three straight and six of their last seven. Before a 45-0 blowout of Dublin last week, California edged San Ramon Valley, which had a history of giving De La Salle trouble, by a score of 21-17.

A handful of De La Salle's top recruits will again be on display when this Friday's clash kicks off:

Notable recruits

TE ISAIAH FOSKEY (DLS) -- Penn State, Alabama, California, Clemson, Michigan (interest)



OLB HENRY TO'OTO'O (DLS) -- Alabama, California, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington (interest)

(DLS) -- Alabama, California, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington (interest) OLB JHASI WILSON (DLS) -- Arizona State, Air Force, Nevada, San Jose State, Utah State (interest)

How to watch No. 11 De La Salle vs. California

Date: Friday, Oct. 26



Friday, Oct. 26 Time: 7 p.m. PT



7 p.m. PT Stream: SportsLive (watch on desktop, iOS and Android)

