This brings home-court advantage to a new level. An 11,000-square-foot house is hitting the market in Indiana and it's more than meets the eye. The single family home, which is located in Wilkinson, was the former Wilkinson High School gym and it's been transformed into half basketball court, half house.

"This is an honest-to-goodness treat," the house description reads on F.C. Tucker, the real estate company selling the home. "A rare opportunity for your very own high school gym."

The former Wilkinson High School gym was built in 1950, but it was eventually renovated to become a residential home. The home sits on a whopping 3.6 acres of land and features four bedrooms and three baths.

"Former Wilkinson HS Gym has 1/2 court with original basketball goal & original maple flooring--approx 5,984 sq ft," the listing reads. "New living space with huge rooms has been added to balance of building in the last 20 years. Furnace, and a new roof north 1/2 of gym, within two years. Was zoned commercial, now residential. Would make fantastic day care or home for the basketball enthusiast."

To make it even more appealing, the home is just eight miles away from the gym where the iconic 1986 film "Hoosiers" was filmed.

According to USA Today, real estate agent Roy Wilson, who is the listing agent, stated that there have been multiple offers and there is a pending sale.

The asking price for the unique Wilkinson home is $299,000.