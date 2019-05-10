High school softball pitcher tosses historic perfect game, strikes outs all 21 batters
The perfect perfect game is the type of thing that should not be possible
Perfect games are one thing. It's something special to get every single batter you face out. But the "perfect perfect game" is unheard of. Every inning is basically immaculate, as you need to strike out every single batter you face. A softball pitcher in New York managed to do it this week.
Shannon Becker, 16, faced 21 batters and struck every single one out. The Mahopac High School pitcher did it with an overpowering fastball that generally stayed above 60 mph. She is believed to be the first high school pitcher in New York to throw a perfect perfect game, according to CBS New York.
"A 64 mph fastball in softball is equivalent to like [a] 93-94 baseball fastball," Becker told CBS.
Considering that she's at the high school level, that's a borderline unfair advantage. The game wasn't particularly close -- an 8-0 win over Carmel, but with those numbers it doesn't have to be.
"It felt amazing. It was a really cool feeling," Becker said of the feat.
According to CBS, Decker has been talking to colleges since she was in sixth grade. With that in mind, she has a very bright future if she decides to stay the softball route.
-
Spider-Man crashes PBA basketball game
This did not go according to plan
-
Preakness trainers, jockeys and horses
There won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, but it's still a fun field
-
2019 Preakness Stakes weather forecast
Early indications are that this year's Preakness will be a lot warmer and drier than the Kentucky...
-
2019 Preakness Stakes odds, projections
An updated look at the complete lineup for Pimlico Race Course -- and who's projected to w...
-
Why Derby winner isn't running Preakness
For the first time in 23 years, the Kentucky Derby champion will not be participating at P...
-
2019 Peter Pan Stakes odds, picks, bets
Hank Goldberg predicted the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes last year