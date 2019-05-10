High school softball pitcher tosses historic perfect game, strikes outs all 21 batters

Perfect games are one thing. It's something special to get every single batter you face out. But the "perfect perfect game" is unheard of. Every inning is basically immaculate, as you need to strike out every single batter you face. A softball pitcher in New York managed to do it this week.

Shannon Becker, 16, faced 21 batters and struck every single one out. The Mahopac High School pitcher did it with an overpowering fastball that generally stayed above 60 mph. She is believed to be the first high school pitcher in New York to throw a perfect perfect game, according to CBS New York.

"A 64 mph fastball in softball is equivalent to like [a] 93-94 baseball fastball," Becker told CBS.

Considering that she's at the high school level, that's a borderline unfair advantage. The game wasn't particularly close -- an 8-0 win over Carmel, but with those numbers it doesn't have to be.

"It felt amazing. It was a really cool feeling," Becker said of the feat.

According to CBS, Decker has been talking to colleges since she was in sixth grade. With that in mind, she has a very bright future if she decides to stay the softball route.