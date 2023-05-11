An investigation is underway regarding an incident that occurred in the Texas University Interscholastic League championship series this past weekend. This comes after a McCamey High School catcher could be seen hitting Cisco High School batters in the head with throws on two separate occasions.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media as a result.

According to KMID in McCamey, Texas, the father of one of the batters that was struck, Dustin Ferguson, shared the videos on Twitter. No players were ejected from the postseason contest despite the scenario playing out on multiple occasions.

Once the footage was posted on social media, there were questions as to whether the batters were being intentionally thrown at. The batters ended up stepping outside of the batters box both times after being hit with throws from the catcher.

During the second instance, the batter actually fell to the ground.

In a statement to KMID, The Texas University Interscholastic League stated that it "is aware of an incident that occurred during the McCamey vs. Cisco Softball Playoff Series and is in contact with the school administrations to gather additional information."

The "Coleman Today" also reported that there were two incidents involving the McCamey catcher allegedly throwing at the same batter twice during a district playoff game against Coleman High School.