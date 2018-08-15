High school track star, future Penn State athlete identified as man killed in Philly shooting

An 18-year-old high school track and field star and future Penn State athlete was identified as the man shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday night, according to PennLive.

Kristian Marche, of Imhotep Institute Charter High School, was set to report to Penn State this week as one of the Nittany Lions' 35 incoming track athletes, as Brian Linder reported. A second-place finisher at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state meet in 2017, he "was shot to death on the 1800 Block of East Pastorious Street ... at 9:37 Monday night," as told by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Marche's death remains "under investigation" by police, according to Linder.

Imhotep, Penn State and countless friends and family are mourning the loss of not only "a great young man," as high school assistant Cyril Woodland told Linder, but a promising track and field prospect.

"I feel like he was the fastest kid in the state," Imhotep head football coach Nick Lincoln told Linder, who noted that Marche was regularly headlining track meets when he wasn't on the football field:

His second-place finish in the 100 two years ago wasn't the only strong showing for the speedster. He was third in the state in the 100 in 2016, and finished fourth at the state meet earlier this year. He finished fourth in the 60 at the 2017 indoor state championships and was fifth in 2016.

Marche passed away at Albert Einsten Medical Center on Tuesday night, according to the Philadelphia Daily News.