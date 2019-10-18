Hockey East 2019: How to watch, times, dates, stream, previews, schedule

The Hockey East is home to collegiate hockey in New England and features some of the more talented teams around the country such as Boston College, Boston University, and Northeastern. In 2019, Northeastern won the Hockey East Tournament after accumulating a 15-8 record in the regular season and lost 5-1 to Cornell in the NCAA Regional Semifinal.

This season runs from October until March before the conference tournament and NCAA Tournament gets underway. Since 2008, five of the national champions have come from the Hockey East conference. Boston College won national titles during the 2008, 2010 and 2012 season while Yale won in 2013 and Providence won in 2015.

CBS has you covered with a comprehensive schedule of all upcoming Hockey East broadcasts. Here's everything you need to know to tune in:

How to watch

Show: Hockey East

Dates: October 11, 2019-March 21, 2020

Stream: CBS All Access (try for free!)

CBS All Access is available on CBS.com, iOS devices (including iPhones and iPads), Android devices (including phones and tablets), Apple TV, Google Chromecast, FireTV, PS4, Roku, Xbox, and many other devices.

Friday, October 18

Union at #4 UMass, 7 p.m. ET

Colgate at #18 UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m. ET

Northern Michigan at #20 Boston University, 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 19

Colgate at #18 UMass Lowell, 6 p.m. ET

Northern Michigan at #20 Boston University, 7 p.m. ET

Holy Cross at #15 Northeastern, 7 p.m. ET

Union at #4 UMass, 7 p.m. ET