Hockey East 2020: How to watch, stream, schedule, times, dates, previews

The Hockey East is home to collegiate hockey in New England and features some of the more talented teams around the country such as Boston College, Boston University, and Northeastern. In 2019, Northeastern won the Hockey East Tournament after accumulating a 15-8 record in the regular season and lost 5-1 to Cornell in the NCAA Regional Semifinal.

This season runs from October until March before the conference tournament and NCAA Tournament gets underway. Since 2008, five of the national champions have come from the Hockey East conference. Boston College won national titles during the 2008, 2010 and 2012 season while Yale won in 2013 and Providence won in 2015.

CBS has you covered with a comprehensive schedule of all upcoming Hockey East broadcasts. Here's everything you need to know to tune in:

How to watch

Show: Hockey East

Dates: October 11, 2019-March 21, 2020

Stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access is available on CBS.com, iOS devices (including iPhones and iPads), Android devices (including phones and tablets), Apple TV, Google Chromecast, FireTV, PS4, Roku, Xbox, and many other devices.

Friday, February 21 | Stream all games for free

Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m. ET

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m. ET

Boston University at UConn, 7 p.m. ET

Merrimack at Providence, 7:15 p.m. ET

UMass at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m. ET

North Dakota at St. Cloud State (NCHC), 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 22 | Stream all games for free

Vermont at Maine, 4:30 p.m. ET

San Antonio Rampage at Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL), 7 p.m. ET

UConn at Boston University, 7 p.m. ET

Providence at Merrimack, 7:30 p.m. ET

UMass Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m. ET

Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan (NCHC), 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 23 | Stream all games for free

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Providence Bruins, 3 p.m. ET