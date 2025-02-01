Seven young horses will try to make their mark in the Road to the Kentucky Derby when they compete at Gulfstream Park in the 2025 Holy Bull Stakes on Saturday. Jose Francisco D'Angelo-trained horse Guns Loaded is one of the top 2025 Holy Bull favorites after winning back-to-back races including the Mucho Macho Man Stakes at Gulfstream Park in early January. Renowned jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will attempt to race Guns Loaded to victory at the Holy Bull Stakes 2025, which has a post time of 5:13 p.m. ET.

Ferocious is the 9-5 favorite in the 2025 Holy Bull Stakes odds, while Guns Loaded is 5-2. Tappan Street is 3-1 among the 2025 Holy Bull Stakes horses, while Burnham Square rounds out the top four horse racing favorites at 5-1. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any Holy Bull Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. Last November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 score.

For Saturday, Menez has handicapped the 2025 Holy Bull Stakes field, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Holy Bull Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is fading Ferocious, even though he is the top favorite at 9-5. This young horse hasn't raced since the Breeder's Cup Juvenile and has only worked out a few times over the last 60 days. The expert acknowledges that Ferocious is "arguably the most talented" in the Holy Bull Stakes field, with one win and two second-place showings in his young career, but also notes that Ferocious also missed a scheduled workout. This casts further doubt on this betting favorite being the first to cross the finish line on Saturday.

"Will he be 100% cranked for a top effort on Saturday with the connections knowing that there are bigger goals down the line, namely the Florida Derby and Kentucky Derby? I highly doubt it," Menez told SportsLine. You can see all of Menez's 2025 Holy Bull Stakes bets here.

How to make 2025 Holy Bull Stakes picks

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who is coming off an impressive showing and another who showed "a good finish in a hard-fought" career first. Menez is including these horses in his 2025 Holy Bull Stakes betting card, and so should you. He's sharing what horses to back at SportsLine.

So what horse wins the Holy Bull Stakes 2025? And how has Menez constructed his wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Holy Bull Stakes, all from the expert who gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby and crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for $5,303, and find out.

2025 Holy Bull Stakes odds, contenders, post positions