A two-year old filly aptly named Bold and Bossy was set to race at Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson, Kentucky on Saturday. Instead, the horse stayed true to its name and created a chaotic scene. It bucked a jockey ahead of the race and escaped from the race track.

It then was spotted running down the side of a nearby highway.

According to the Associated Press, Bold and Bossy was approaching the starting gate at Ellis Park when she took off. In the process, she tossed jockey Miguel Mena off of her, and then escaped the facilities altogether. Then the horse ran down US-51, Interstate 69 and Veterans Memorial Parkway -- all nearby major roadways.

Trainers, police, and the sheriff's department eventually were able to wrangle the horse before it suffered any serious injuries. The Associated Press also reported that Bold and Bossy lost two shoes and a hind hoof off a front foot during the chase. Owner/trainer Michael Ann Ewing revealed that the two-year old filly was "really dehydrated" when she was finally caught.

"Ewing noted at 3 p.m. CT Saturday that Bold and Bossy was in an Ellis Park stall, receiving fluids. She said her onsite assistant and Ellis Park veterinarian reported the filly was 'really dehydrated and severely tied up," Ewing told Byron King of Bloodhorse. "Ewing said Bold and Bossy would return to her stable at The Thoroughbred Center after being given time to recuperate at Ellis Park.

"She said the filly would continue to undergo veterinary examination and would be given adequate time to mentally and physically recover from Saturday's incident."

According to the report from Bloodhorse, Bold and Bossy ended up being on the run for an estimated 30 minutes before being corralled.

As if running down the highway wasn't enough, Bold and Bossy was injured in a barn fire the following day. Bold and Bossy was being kept in an Ellis Park receiving barn, which ended up burning down early Sunday morning.

According to Bloodhorse, Bold and Bossy had burns on her neck, shoulders, withers and back. She was taken to an equine hospital in Lexington and is expected to make a full recovery from her injuries.