Horse racing picks: Aqueduct Racetrack predictions, best bets for Feb. 8, 2020

Nine races are on the Aqueduct Racetrack schedule on Saturday, Feb. 8, with Race 1 going to post at 1 p.m. ET, and the action concluding with Race 9 at 4:56 p.m. ET. The 125-year old track located in Queens is home to races like the Wood Memorial and Cigar Mile. Saturday's action includes two one-mile races, two at seven furlongs, including the Jimmie Winkfield Stakes (Race 8), four at six furlongs and one at 6.5 furlongs.

Before studying the Aqueduct Racetrack horse racing odds for Saturday and locking in any horse racing picks, be sure to see what Ryan Littlejohn has to say. He has a proven track record of providing big returns for his followers, and now he's locked in his Aqueduct Racetrack picks and horse race predictions for every single race Saturday's card.

The horse racing handicapper is coming off several head-turning calls in 2019. He was all over Country House early in the 2019 Kentucky Derby futures book when he was a triple-digit long shot, and then hit a five-figure payout at the 2019 Breeders' Cup Juvenile when he called 40-1 winner. Anybody who followed his picks saw huge payouts.

Aqueduct Racetrack predictions for Saturday

Now, he has analyzed the Aqueduct Racetrack horse racing schedule for Saturday, Feb. 8 and is revealing his best bets for all nine races. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks.

He's backing Clench (8-5) in Race 7 on Saturday. Trained by Jason Servis, the four-year old is coming off back-to-back wins at Belmont Park late last year and also has three other career top-three finishes. Littlejohn likes him to hold off Blindwillie McTell (2-1) and Inscom (8-1), who he thinks will hit the board despite going off with the second-longest odds in the race.

How to make Aqueduct Racetrack picks

Littlejohn has made the call in every other Saturday race, and he's also sharing his Long Shot of the Day pick, a horse with odds higher than 5-1 that he likes to win outright. You can see his picks for every race over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins every race at Aqueduct Racetrack on Feb. 8? And which which long shot should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Aqueduct Racetrack picks for Saturday, all from the handicapper who crushed the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup' in 2019, and find out.