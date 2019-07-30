Hot dog eating champ Joey Chestnut scarfs down 413 wings for National Chicken Wing Day
This man is an animal for how much animal he eats
Joey Chestnut might still be digesting hot dogs from his 12th career Nathan's Coney Island eating championship on Independence Day, but that didn't stop him from celebrating National Chicken Wing Day in the most overindulgent way possible.
Visiting a Hooters at the Mall of Georgia on Monday, the 35-year-old competitive eating legend embarked on a 12-hour wing-eating marathon, taking advantage of the restaurant's $15.99 all-you-can-eat wing deal ... by devouring 413 wings.
That's an average of about 34 wings per hour.
As News4Georgia reported, Hooters broadcast a live stream of Chestnut downing wings for the first six hours of his 12-hour trek. By about 5:50 p.m., he was gifted a T-shirt for eating his 250th wing. Then came six more hours of nonstop munching -- enough time to ensure his continued dominance of the eating scene.
Believe it or not, this isn't the first time Chestnut has dipped his toes -- er, mouth -- into the wing-eating game. Back in 2007, the California-born competitive eating champ downed 182 wings in just 30 minutes, averaging six wings per 60 seconds, to win a world title at Philadelphia's now-defunct Wing Bowl. Five years later, he ate more than 7.6 pounds of Buffalo wings in 12 minutes at the National Buffalo Wing Festival.
His biggest claim to fame, of course, is winning 12 of the last 13 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests, setting a personal record with 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes in 2018.
