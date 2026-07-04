Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026 odds, time, prop bets: Picks, predictions from top betting expert

One of the Fourth of July mainstays returns to Coney Island in New York City on Saturday as Joey Chestnut looks to defend his title at the 2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Among the world's top competitive eaters will look to dethrone Chestnut, who has won the Nathan's competition 17 times. He holds the record for most hot dogs eaten with 76 in 10 minutes. Chestnut is the -2000 favorite (risk $2,000 to win $100) in the men's division in the 2026 Hot Dog Eating Contest odds, with no other competitor lower than +2200.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, 11-time Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Miki Sudo is the -1200 favorite. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine writer Matt Severance has to say.

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Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, he quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Anyone wanting to follow his advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Severance has broken down the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026 odds and revealed his best bets. You can find his picks only at SportsLine.

Top 2026 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest predictions

One pick Severance is backing for Saturday's event is Chestnut to go Under the 72.5 hot dogs eating (+130). Although he set the world record with 76 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes in 2021, he hasn't come close to topping that since. In 2022, he ate 63 hot dogs and buns, and followed up with 62 in 2023. After not being able to compete in 2024, he returned last year and downed 70.5 hot dogs and buns.

Chestnut has been impressive. In 2024, he took part in the Fort Bliss Hot Dog Eating competition and downed 57 hot dogs and buns in five minutes to set another world record. But Severance isn't so sure he will be able to regain his record-setting form this time around. See all the Hot Dog Contest picks at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest picks

Severance has broken down all the Hot Dog Eating Contest lines and locked in a best bet on a plus-money prop involving Chestnut. You can see what it is at SportsLine.

What plus-money best bet for the 2026 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest does Severance like? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the betting expert who has been in the industry since 2005.