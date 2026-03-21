The 10th-seeded Texas A&M Aggies battle the second-seeded Houston Cougars in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament South Region on Saturday. Texas A&M advanced after defeating seventh-seeded Saint Mary's 63-50 on Thursday, while Houston cruised past 15th-seeded Idaho 78-47. The Aggies (22-11), who tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference at 11-7, have won three of their last four games. The Cougars (29-6), who finished second in the Big 12 Conference at 14-4, have won six of their last seven.

Tip-off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. Houston is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Texas A&M vs. Houston odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Houston picks, check out the Texas A&M vs. Houston predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Texas A&M vs. Houston 10,000 times and just revealed its college basketball picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and college basketball lines for Houston vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. Houston spread: Houston -10.5 Texas A&M vs. Houston over/under: 141.5 points Texas A&M vs. Houston money line: Houston -571, Texas A&M +418 Texas A&M vs. Houston picks: See picks at SportsLine Texas A&M vs. Houston TV: TNT

Top Texas A&M vs. Houston predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Texas A&M vs. Houston, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (1402.5 points). The Over has hit in each of the last two head-to-head meetings between the two schools. The Over has also hit in three of the last six Texas A&M games. Texas A&M is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games. Houston, meanwhile, is 3-7 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Aggies to have three players score 10.5 or more points, including Rashaun Agee, who is projected to score 13.3 points. The Cougars are projected to have four players score 10 or more points, led by Kingston Flemings, who is projected to score 17.4 points. The model is projecting 150 combined points. You can get the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Houston vs. Texas A&M picks

Now, the model simulated every possession of Texas A&M vs. Houston 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Houston, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. Texas A&M spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.