A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."

According to The Cougar, the school's student newspaper, senior Abbie Jackson was driving the vehicle while teammate Isabel Theut -- a Columbus native -- laughed from the backseat. Jackson, Theut and Whitekettle all shut down their Twitter accounts shortly after the video -- which has over 22,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon -- was posted and went viral.

A Houston athletics spokesperson told The Cougar that the school is "aware of the situation and are actively performing our due diligence" but didn't comment further, citing the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

In the aftermath, Houston student-athletes have expressed disappointment with their classmates' actions.

Cougars quarterback Ike Ogbogu posted a picture of Theut and Jackson at a recent protest against police brutality with the caption, "Pretty disingenuous of these two."

Offensive lineman Cam'Ron Johnson added, "smh is this what y'all on? @UHVolleyball," while track-and-field athlete Tianna Randle called the video "pathetic."

Jackson Theut and Whitekettle remain on Houston's roster as of Tuesday.