Online Kentucky Derby betting continues to grow exponentially on sites like TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing, and the 2025 Kentucky Derby presents olenty of storylines for fans and bettors alike on Saturday. Trainer Bob Baffert returns to Churchill Downs following a three-year suspension, as he tries to win the Kentucky Derby for a record-setting seventh time. Baffert's horse, Citizen Bull, is a 20-1 longshot in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, while Journalism is the 3-1 favorite.

Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1) are the only other horses with single-digit odds, so there are numerous longshots for online horse betting for the first leg of the Triple Crown. The Kentucky Derby is the perfect opportunity for bettors to win big payouts, as Country House was a 65-1 longshot in 2019 and Rich Strike was 80-1 in 2022. Last year, Mystik Dan won as an 18-1 longshot in a three-way photo finish.

Longshots in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field this year include Flying Mohawk (30-1), Coal Battle (30-1) and Admire Daytona (30-1). Here's a look at where to bet the Kentucky Derby on sites like TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing and Kentucky Derby promos to target.

Where to bet the Kentucky Derby 2025

You can bet on the Kentucky Derby at sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires. FanDuel Racing offers a $500 no-sweat first bet, while TwinSpires will give you up to $400 in bonuses. You can even bet the Kentucky Derby at home if your state allows online horse racing bets.

If you're looking for how to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2025, where to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2025, or the best Kentucky Derby betting apps, we have you covered. This page will keep you updated on horse betting online options such as FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET.

How to bet on the Kentucky Derby

You can bet on your phone, tablet, or computer on sites like TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing. Here are several popular Kentucky Derby wagers to make. Then, watch the race at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday to see if you won:

Win bet: Pick the winner of the race. It's that easy.

Place bet: If your horse finishes in the top two, you win.

Show bet: If your horse finishes in the top three, you win.

Exacta: Pick the first two finishers in the exact order.

Trifecta: Pick the first three finishers in the exact order.

Superfecta: Pick the first four finishers in the exact order.

Best Kentucky Derby betting promos

FanDuel Racing: $500 No Sweat First Bet

With FanDuel Racing, new users receive a $500 No Sweat First Bet, meaning they can bet up to $500 with their first wager on the app and, if that bet loses, receive their stake back in the form of bonus credit. This promotional offer is only valid for the first wager made on the app. It can take up to five days after the first wager settles for credit to appear in your account. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days.

TwinSpires: CBSSPORTS for up to $400 in bonus funds

The TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users $100 for every $400 wagered, with a total of up to $400 in bonus funds. That means users need to wager $1,600 to receive the full $400 in bonus funds. That must all be wagered within 30 days of making an account. When users sign up with TwinSpires, they are eligible for the offer.

1/ST BET: 250BET for up to $250 in bonus funds

At 1/ST BET, the promo code 250BET offers up to $250 in bonus bets via users receiving $25 for every $100 wagered. New users have 60 days to utilize the 1/ST BET promo code. In order to fully maximize the $250 bonus, users would need to bet a total of $1,000.

Kentucky Derby promo code comparison

Of these promo codes for the Kentucky Derby, the one that is right for you depends on what you're looking for. While TwinSpires offers a higher total bonus, it also requires a larger initial investment to fully maximize the bonus. If you're looking to wager smaller overall amounts, 1/ST BET may be the app for you. If you want to place a larger first wager and know you can receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets, then the FanDuel Racing offer may be the app for you.

How to sign up to bet on the Kentucky Derby

Registering for a new account at FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires or 1/ST BET is simple and only takes a few minutes. Just click the links for any of those horse racing betting apps above to get started. During registration, be sure to include the promo code to unlock the welcome bonus, as we have exclusive bonuses for our readers that may be more than what is offered to the general public:

During new account registration, horse racing betting sites and apps are required by law to gather personal information to verify your identity. That may include your name, e-mail address, date of birth on your ID and social security number.

How to bet on the Kentucky Derby online

Placing a bet on the Kentucky Derby or any other horse race is easy, but you have to know where to look. It starts with funding your account.

Best way to deposit for horse racing betting online

After registering for a new account, the next step is to deposit money into it. No matter how and where you bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby, there is a deposit button you can press on the home screen after logging into the site. It's typically in the top-right corner.

Linking a bank account is typically the best way to deposit and withdraw with horse racing betting apps, because there are no fees. Linking a bank account also means that information is saved and ready for you when you want to make a withdrawal. Just note: a withdrawal with a linked bank account must sometimes wait until the funds you deposited clear and the transaction completes.

Other deposit options at horse racing betting sites include credit cards but be aware that some racebooks charge a flat fee for credit card deposits. Plus, your credit card provider may charge a cash advance fee.

Best way to bet on the Kentucky Derby

Once you've funded your account, you'll notice the home screen of your horse racing betting app has many tracks and races to choose from every single day. Once betting for the Kentucky Derby opens the week of the race, it will typically be included in the Featured Races section, along with other special Derby week bet offerings, like the Kentucky Oaks-Kentucky Derby double.

Otherwise, if you want to know the typical way to find the race you want to bet on, here are the steps:

Click on the race track (Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby, Pimlico for Preakness, etc.) Click on the race number; if you're not sure what race number, you can browse them, and the name of the race will display once you click into it. Choose your bet type (win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, etc) Choose the horse or horses you want to include in the bet Choose the wager amount Submit the bet

At any point after you place a bet and before the race begins, you have the option to cancel/void bets to get your money back. Just navigate to the My Bets section to find pending wagers.

How horse racing odds and payouts work

If you're a regular sports bettor who hasn't wagered on horse racing before, it's important to know that it's a bit different than betting on, say, a football or basketball game.

Sportsbook odds for most sports lock in when you place your bet. That's not the case with horse racing, as odds/potential payouts fluctuate regularly until the race actually begins. This is because the money goes into a pool, which impacts payouts until the race begins and no more bets are allowed. Additionally, bettors can cancel their wagers on races through horse racing apps like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET before a race begins, which isn't typically the case with sportsbooks.

You can bet on singular events, such as a specific horse winning or finishing in a certain place in the field. There are also a number of multi-horse wagers you can make, such as exacta (top two finishers), trifecta (top three finishers) and much more. Those looking for more information on all the different ways you can bet on horse racing can visit this handy guide from SportsLine.

It's important to note that betting on the Kentucky Derby in the United States is not available on sportsbook apps by law. If you want to wager on the Kentucky Derby, you must use an account on horse racing betting apps such as TwinSpires and 1/ST BET.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.