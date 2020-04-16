How COVID-19 is affecting sportsbooks and casinos in America

The coronavirus pandemic has completely altered the world as we know it with sports being heavily impacted by stay-at-home orders. As a result of professional and collegiate sports being suspended, the gambling industry has also been altered. New Jersey is one of the states that has been heavily affected by sportsbooks and casinos being forced to close. According to the Associated Press, the state's betting revenue dropped to $163 million during the month of March, which is down 44 percent from their 2019 numbers.

All nine of Atlantic City's casinos had severe revenue losses of 46 percent or larger. It was the largest monthly decline that Atlantic City has seen in the 42 years that gambling has been legalized. The numbers even surpassed the 28 percent loss that the city took in November of 2012, when Hurricane Sandy hit the state and forced casinos to be closed for nine days. In addition, sportsbooks saw their numbers drop by 58 percent to around $13 million as most of the gambling during the month was done online.

Looking for sports during the coronavirus pandemic? Horse racing is still going strong, and our friends at SportsLine have daily horse racing picks by track insiders. Visit SportsLine now to see what picks to make today.

Casinos in New Jersey were forced to close down their operations on March 16, which is when most of the other ones around the country closed. However, the sportsbooks numbers do reflect action from NBA, NHL, college basketball, and even the now-defunct XFL -- bettors had the chance to gamble on all of those leagues for the first two weeks of the month.

New Jersey didn't fare as bad as some states during the coronavirus pandemic, despite those large losses.

Casinos in Indiana only made $98 million in revenue, which is down almost 55 percent from their 2019 numbers. Maryland casinos won almost $69 million, which is a 58 percent decline from last year, while Michigan took home just $57.4 million -- a 59 percent decline from a year ago.