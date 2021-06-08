The James Madison softball team's improbable Women's College World Series run came to a close after falling 7-1 to No. 1 Oklahoma on Monday night. One of the biggest reasons for James Madison's success was star pitcher Odicci Alexander, who left everything she had out on the diamond.

Alexander was an absolute workhorse for the Dukes throughout their postseason run. She ended up throwing 1,057 pitches during the Women's College World Series, which made up 88.6 percent of James Madison's innings throughout the tournament.

In the tournament, James Madison became the first unranked team to advance to the Women's College World Series semifinals. In the process, Alexander put together a 6-2 record to go along with a 2.92 ERA, 66 strikeouts and 28 walks over 64 2/3 innings.

Arguably the biggest highlight of the Dukes' run was an upset first-round win over No. 1 Oklahoma.

In a 4-3 win over the top-seeded Sooners, Alexander surrendered just three runs and struck out nine batters in a complete game. Prior to the narrow win, Oklahoma was averaging a mind-boggling 11 runs per contest.

As if that 4-3 win wasn't impressive enough, Alexander and the Dukes kept their improbable run going. James Madison responded with a 2-1 win over Oklahoma yet again. In that contest, Alexander surrendered just three hits and struck out two batters in a complete game triumph.

Since the Women's College World Series is a double-elimination tournament, James Madison did have to face Oklahoma again in the next round. That's when the Sooners got the best of the Dukes, winning a pair of games to advance.

Alexander is certainly going to go down as a legend within the Dukes program. She was named the CAA Pitcher of the Year for her efforts during the 2021 season and also won CAA Player of the Year honors twice in previous years.

For those historic efforts, Alexander received a standing ovation when she was pulled from Monday's loss at the hands of Oklahoma.

Overall, Alexander registered a career 2.13 ERA with 55 completes games to her credit. In addition, the fifth-year senior recorded 709 strikeouts over 635 1/3 innings while hitting .338 with 39 home runs.

Considering that Alexander wasn't heavily recruited in high school, Alexander absolutely went out as a legend and had one of the most impressive careers in the history of the sport.