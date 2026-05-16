The second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series is set for Saturday night at Laurel Park, with the 151st Preakness Stakes beginning at 6:50 p.m. ET. If you're wondering how to bet on the Preakness Stakes or where to bet on the Preakness Stakes, our 2026 Preakness betting guide shows you the best Preakness Stakes promo codes. You can use these sign-up bonuses to claim attractive horse racing betting promos at 2026 Preakness Stakes betting sites. Claim the latest DK Horse promo code to win a share of $151,000 if you wager $5 on the winning horse:

There will not be a Triple Crown winner this year, as Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is aiming to run again in the Belmont Stakes. Three horses from the Kentucky Derby are in the 14-horse Preakness Stakes field, including third-place finisher Ocelli.

He is 6-1 in the Preakness Stakes odds, while Incredibolt is 5-1 after running sixth and Robusta is 30-1 after finishing 14th. Iron Honor is the 9-2 favorite atop the horse racing odds board, while other contenders include Taj Mahal (5-1) and Chip Honcho (5-1). The Preakness is 1 3/16th miles long, making it the shortest of the three legs of the Triple Crown.

We'll also offer a Preakness betting guide that gives you everything you need to know before you begin placing wagers. Bet the Preakness Stakes at 1/ST BET, where you can get up to $500 in wagering credits with the promo code 500BET, more than double the amount available to the general public:

How to bet on the Preakness Stakes 2026

How to bet on the Preakness Stakes today requires going to official horse racing betting apps. New users can claim a DK Horse promo code or 1/ST BET offer code. Tap the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, create an account, deposit funds, select the Laurel Park track, go to Race 13 for the Preakness Stakes, and choose the Win wager to bet on the winner of the race.

Wagering is open for the 151st Preakness Stakes until post time at 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 16. Remember, you cannot bet on the Preakness Stakes on sportsbook apps. Here are the top Preakness Stakes betting sites:

2026 Preakness Stakes odds

Here is the field for the 151st Preakness Stakes. There were 14 horses that drew into the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans this year. Click on the odds to wager now.

Number Horse Morning Line Odds Last Race 1 Taj Mahal 5-1 1st in Federico Tesio 2 Ocelli 6-1 3rd in Kentucky Derby 3 Crupper 30-1 1st in Bathhouse Row 4 Robusta 30-1 14th in Kentucky Derby 5 Talkin 20-1 3rd in Bluegrass Stakes 6 Chip Honcho 5-1 5th in Louisiana Derby 7 The Hell We Did 15-1 2nd in Lexington Stakes 8 Bull By The Horns 30-1 1st in Rushaway 9 Iron Honor 9-2 7th in Wood Memorial 10 Napoleon Solo 8-1 5th in Wood Memorial 11 Corona de Oro 30-1 3rd in Lexington Stakes 12 Incredibolt 5-1 6th in Kentucky Derby 13 Great White 15-1 5th in Blue Grass Stakes 14 Pretty Boy Miah 15-1 1st in Aqueduct Starter Allowance

Preakness betting: No. 1 Taj Mahal

Post Position 1 Horse Taj Mahal Morning Line Odds 5-1 Trainer Brittany Russell Jockey Sheldon Russell Owner SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, Bashor Racing, Determined Stables, Golconda Stable, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan Record 1st: 3, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 0 (three career races) Sire Nyquist

Trainer Brittany Russell has her first Triple Crown starter this weekend in Taj Mahal, who has an undefeated record. Russell is trying to become the first female trainer to win the Preakness Stakes after Cherie DeVaux won the Kentucky Derby. Taj Mahal started out in Bob Baffert's barn before moving to Russell.

The colt won his debut at Laurel Park in February before winning the Miracle Wood Stakes two weeks later. He added a third victory in the Federico Tesio in April, but he has not raced in a graded stakes race. Regardless, Taj Mahal is considered one of the top contenders at 5-1.

Preakness betting: No. 2 Ocelli

Post Position 2 Horse Ocelli Morning Line Odds 6-1 Trainer Whitworth Beckham Jockey Tyler Gaffalione Owner Ashley Durr, Anthony Tate, Front Page Equestrian Past Performances 1st: 0, 2nd: 1, 3rd: 4 (seven career races) Sire Connect

Ocelli doesn't have a win yet in his career despite making seven starts, but he has put together his two best performances in his last two runs. Ocelli finished third in the Wood Memorial to earn alternate status for the Kentucky Derby and then was added to the field after Fulleffort was scratched.

Then this son of Connect out of Scat Daddy mare Zalia finished third despite going off with 70-1 odds, helping boost the $1 trifecta payout to $11,250.78 with Golden Tempo winning as a 23-1 longshot. He posted an HRN speed figure of 108 at Churchill Downs, which was the best of his career thus far and now he's D. Whitworth Beckman's best shot at winning an American Classic to date.

Preakness betting: No. 3 Crupper

Post Position 3 Horse Crupper Morning Line Odds 30-1 Trainer Donnie Von Hemel Jockey Junior Alvarado Owner Robert Zoellner Past Performances 1st: 2, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 3 (six career races) Sire Candy Ride

Crupper has never run in a Graded Stakes race, so this will be a big step up in class, despite winning the Bathhouse Row listed stakes race at Oaklawn Park last time out. Before that, he had only ever run in Allowance and Maiden races.

Preakness betting: No. 4 Robusta

Post Position 4 Horse Robusta Odds 30-1 Trainer Doug O'Neill Jockey Rafael Bejarano Owner Calumet Farm Past Performances 1st: 1, 2nd: 1, 3rd: 0 (six career races) Sire Accelerate

Robusa fell victim to being near the lead with fast early fractions in the Kentucky Derby, ultimately finishing 14th. The pace will have to be milder in the Preakness for this frontrunner to have a chance.

Prior to the Derby, Robusta finished 7th in the Santa Anita Derby and second in the San Felipe at Santa Anita in California. He has not won since breaking his Maiden as a two-year-old, but there are also horses in this Preakness that have not run in graded stakes races like him.

Preakness betting: No. 5 Talking

Post Position 5 Horse Talking Odds 20-1 Trainer Danny Gargan Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. Owner Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Pine Racing Stables, Legendary Thoroughbreds, Belmar Racing and Breeding, R.A. Hill Stable Past Performances 1st: 1, 2nd: 1, 3rd: 1 (five career races) Sire Good Magic

Talkin won on debut and has not won since that seven-furlong race in Augusta. However, he's faced very stiff competition. All of his other four races have been graded stakes races, hitting the board in two of them: a second behind fellow Preakness runner Napolean Solo in the Grade I Champagne for juveniles in October and a third in the Blue Grass Stakes in April.

Preakness betting: No. 6 Chip Honcho

Post Position 6 Horse Chip Honcho Odds 5-1 Trainer Steve Asmussen Jockey Jose Ortiz Jr. Owner Leland Ackerley Racing, James Sherwood, Jode Shupe, John Cilia Past Performances 1st: 2, 2nd: 2, 3rd: 0 (six career races) Sire Connect

Jockey Jose Ortiz is coming off a win in the Kentucky Derby aboard Golden Tempo, completing his personal career Triple Crown. He won the Preakness with Early Voting in 2022 and the Belmont Stakes with Tapwrit in 2017. Ortiz will try to keep his 2026 Triple Crown hopes alive on Saturday aboard Chip Honcho.

Ortiz raced against Chip Honcho throughout the winter aboard Golden Tempo, including the Lecomte Stakes, Risen Star Stakes and Louisiana Derby. Chip Honcho finished fifth in the Louisiana Derby (G2) after finishing second in the Risen Star (G2) and fourth in the Lecomte (G3). He is trained by Steve Asmussen, who is the leading trainer in North America by wins.

Preakness betting: No. 7 The Hell We Did

Post Position 7 Horse The Hell We Did Odds 15-1 Trainer Todd Fincher Jockey Luis Saez Owner Peacock Family Racing Stable Past Performances 1st: 2, 2nd: 2, 3rd: 0 (four career races) Sire Authentic

A horse that did not run in a Kentucky Derby prep race until the very last one, The Hell We Did might be an interesting price in a weaker Derby field. He finished second in the Grade III Lexington Stakes at 1 1/16 miles, his first effort stretching out after running six furlongs in his three previous efforts. This will also be his fifth different track in five races.

Preakness betting: No. 8 Bull By The Horns

Post Position 8 Horse Bull By The Horns Odds 30-1 Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Jockey Micah Husbands Owner Peachtree Stable and Mark Corrado Past Performances 1st: 2, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 2 (five career races) Sire Essential

The deepest of closers in the field, Bull By The Horns might not even be in the TV picture on the backstretch. But if the Preakness pace is as hot early as it was in the Derby, look for him to come rolling from way back down the stretch, just like Golden Tempo did in the Derby.

That's exactly how Bull By The Horns won his last race, the Rushaway listed stakes race at Turfway Park in March. He finished 7th in the Grade II Fountain of Youth before that, but the top finishers in that race are not here.

Preakness betting: No. 9 Iron Honor

Post Position 9 Horse Iron Honor Odds 9-2 Trainer Chad Brown Jockey Flavien Pratt Owner St. Elias Stable, William Lawrence, Glassman Racing Past Performances 1st: 2, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 0 (three career races) Sire Nyquist

Trainer Chad Brown has historically had good instincts on when to forego the Kentucky Derby, having previously won the 2017 Preakness with Cloud Computing and the 2022 Preakness with Early Voting after skipping the first leg of the Triple Crown. Now he'll try to do it again with Iron Honor, who ran seventh in the Wood Memorial his last time out but had enough points to qualify for the Derby after winning the Gotham Stakes.

Iron Honor broke his maiden in his debut at Aqueduct late in the two-year-old season and has now won two of his three career starts. Brown and the oddsmakers both seem willing to throw out a bad run at the Wood Memorial and are banking on this son of 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist to contend this weekend.

Preakness betting: No. 10 Napoleon Solo

Post Position 10 Horse Napolean Solo Odds 8-1 Trainer Chad Summers Jockey Paco Lopez Owner Good Square LLC Past Performances 1st: 2, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 0 (four career races) Sire Liam's Map

The story was much the same for Napoleon Solo in the Wood Memorial as it was for Iron Honor. He set the pace, the pace was too hot and he faded, ultimately finishing fifth. He also finished fifth in the Derby prep race before that, the Grade II Fountain of Youth.

He won at six furlongs and a mile in the Grade 1 Champagne as a juvenile, but can he handle the nine furlongs in the Preakness? Can his jockey help this horse settle early for milder early fractions?

Preakness betting: No. 11 Corona de Oro

Post Position 11 Horse Corono de Oro Odds 30-1 Trainer Dallas Stewart Jockey John Velazquez Owner On Our Own Stable, Commonwealth Stable, U Racing Stables, Saints or Sinners, Titletown Racing, Jim Nichols, Edwin Barker, Daniel Rivers, John Haines, Dallas Stewart Past Performances 1st: 1, 2nd: 1, 3rd: 2 (five career races) Sire Bolt d'Oro

The Hell We Did and Corona de Oro have similar paths, not racing in any Kentucky Derby prep race until the final one at the Lexington Stakes. He finished third behind The Hell We Did and Trendsetter.

Before that, he broke his Maiden on the fourth attempt at Fair Grounds, failing at six and seven furlongs but doing so at eight-and-a-half furlongs. Can he get the nine-and-a-half furlongs the Preakness now requires?

Preakness betting: No. 12 Incredibolt

Post Position 12 Horse Incredibolt Odds 5-1 Trainer Riley Mott Jockey Jaime Torres Owner Pin Oak Stud Past Performances 1st: 3, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 0 (six career races) Sire Bolt d'Oro

Incredibolt won the one-turn Virginia Derby before finishing sixth in the Kentucky Derby. He sat midpack behind a hot pace but could not outkick the top finishers down the stretch. His story as a three-year-old seems to be a contender against weaker fields but struggles against horses thought to be closer to the top of this crop. That was also the case at Gulfstream Park with a sixth-place finish in the Grade III Holy Bull.

At 5-1, two questions loom. Is this field a step down in class? Is two weeks between races too quick of a turnaround?

Preakness betting: No. 13 Great White

Post Position 13 Horse Great White Odds 15-1 Trainer John Ennis Jockey Alex Achard Owner Three Chimneys Farm, John Ennis Past Performances 1st: 2, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 0 (4 career races) Sire Volatile

Great White reared up behind the starting gate at the Kentucky Derby, unseated his rider and fell backwards. Out of an abundance of caution, the track vet scratched him from the race. He came out of that incident healthy and is ready to run at the Preakness.

An enormous horse, he was still a longshot in the Derby after finishing fifth at the Blue Grass Stakes. Fellow Preakness runner Talkin finished third. That was his first try on dirt after only running on synthetic. He'll try dirt again in the Preakness.

Preakness betting: No. 14 Prett Boy Miah

Post Position 14 Horse Pretty Boy Miah Odds 15-1 Trainer Jeremiah Englehart Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. Owner Team Penney Racing, Echo Racing, Flower City Racing, Anthony Bruno, Christopher Meyer Past Performances 1st: 2, 2nd: 1, 3rd: 0 (four career races) Sire Beau Liam

This horse has never finished worse than fourth in a race, but the level of competition calls his chances into question. The Preakness will be his first stakes race, and he has yet to run longer than one mile. However, he won by four in his last race despite fast early fractions. Is this the horse that has tactical speed despite an enormous step up in class?

Preakness betting promos and bonus offers

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Preakness Betting Trends

In this era, the Preakness debate comes down to class vs. rest. Do you want to back a better horse that qualified for the Kentucky Derby but only has two weeks of recovery, or do you want to back a "new shooter" who didn't run in the Derby and may be more likely to give his A+ effort?

This year's Preakness field does not include any of the post-time favorites from the Kentucky Derby. It does include some others, including Ocelli, who finished third. Last year, Journalism broke a streak of five straight years of the Preakness winner not running in the Derby.

Here is the winner of each Preakness since 2010 and whether they ran in the Kentucky Derby (or on Derby Day two weeks prior):

Year Preakness Winner Did they run in Derby? Finish in Derby Did they run Derby weekend? Last Race before Preakness 2025 Journalism Yes 2nd Yes Derby 2024 Seize the Grey No N/A Yes Pat Day Mile 2023 National Treasure No N/A No Santa Anita 2022 Early Voting No N/A No Wood 2021 Rombauer No N/A No Blue Grass 2020 Swiss Skydiver (filly) No N/A Yes KY Oaks 2019 War of Will Yes 7th Yes Derby 2018 Justify Yes 1st Yes Derby 2017 Cloud Computing No N/A No Wood 2016 Exaggerator Yes 2nd Yes Derby 2015 American Pharoah Yes 1st Yes Derby 2014 California Chrome Yes 1st Yes Derby 2013 Oxbow Yes 6th Yes Derby 2012 I'll Have Another Yes 1st Yes Derby 2011 Shackleford Yes 4th Yes Derby 2010 Lookin At Lucky Yes 6th Yes Derby

Preakness Stakes post position betting

The 2026 Preakness Stakes post positions have been revealed, so let's take a detailed look at post position betting ahead of the 151st Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.

The Preakness Stakes is often a highly competitive race, having been decided by a head or less on 19 occasions, the last such occurrence being when National Treasure edged Blazing Sevens by a head in 2023. With that being said, horses breaking from the earlier positions, such as post 1 through 5, often have a slight advantage because they're starting closer to the rail.

Post 6 has produced the most winners in Preakness Stakes history with 17. However, there has been just one winner that has started from post 6 since Oxbow claimed victory in 2013. That was Rombauer in 2021. Other historically good starting positions include posts 4, 5, and 7, which are all tied for the second-most victories at 14. Post 2 has the next most victories with 13, including the 2025 winner, Journalism.

Meanwhile, post 14 has failed to produce a single Preakness Stakes champion, and post No. 13 has produced just one winner in this historic race.

Another statistic worth noting before placing your 2026 Preakness Stakes wagers, the last three Preakness winners have started at gate No. 5 or lower.

Preakness Stakes betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Win Betting on which horse will win the race Place Betting on a horse to finish first or second Show Betting on a horse to finish in the top three Win/Place/Show Combining all three wagers into one bet Exactas Betting on the top two finishers in exact order Trifectas Betting on the first three finishers in exact order Superfectas Betting on the first four finishers in exact order Super Hi-5 Betting on the first five finishers in exact order Box Wagers A combination bet where all possible numeric combinations are covered for a certain group of horses Daily Double Betting on the winners of two consecutive races Pick 3, 4, 5, 6 wagers A multi-race bet in which the winners of all included races must be selected

Win

A win bet is simply a bet on which horse will win the race. You get paid only if your horse finishes first.

Place

A place bet allows you to make money if your horse finishes first or second. However, you will not earn as much money as a win bet if your horse wins.

Show

A show bet is a wager on a horse to finish first, second or third. You get paid in any of those situations, but your payout is only the show payout.

Win/Place/Show

This combines win, place and show into one bet. If your horse wins, you get all three payouts, if it comes in second, you get place and show, and if it finishes third, you get just the show payout. The wager is split into three equal bets.

Exactas

Exactas require you to correctly choose the top two finishers in exact order. If you play a 2-7 exact, the No. 2 horse must win and the No. 7 horse must finish second.

Trifectas

Trifectas are similar to exactas, except they offer an even higher payout, as bettors must pick horses to finish first, second and third in exact order. A 1-3-9 trifecta means the No. 1 horse must win, the No. 3 horse must finish second and the No. 9 horse must finish third.

Superfectas

Superfectas add a fourth horse to the ticket, as you must pick the horses that finish first, second, third and fourth in the correct order.

Super Hi-5

A Super Hi-5 adds a fifth horse to the equation, with bettors needing to correctly select the first five horses to cross the finish line in exact order. These are sometimes called "pentafecta" bets.

Box wager

A box wager is an exotic bet where bettors select multiple horses to finish in the top positions in any order, covering all combinations. This increases winning chances, but it also costs more to pay for every combination. These can be used with multiple types of exotic wagers, such as exactas, trifectas and superfectas.

Daily Double

This wager combines two races into one ticket, as you must select the winner of two consecutive races. The bets must be placed before the first race starts.

Pick 3, 4, 5, 6 wager

These bets combine at least three races into one ticket. You must pick the winner of three consecutive races in a Pick 3, four consecutive races in a Pick 4, five consecutive races in a Pick 5 and six consecutive races in a Pick 6. The Pick 6 wager can offer the biggest payouts in horse racing betting, as it is extremely challenging to get all six races correct.

Preakness Stakes betting calculator

When you're betting on the Preakness Stakes, horse racing betting sites and apps will let you add multiple horses to your win bets, exactas, trifectas, and more. However, the more horses you add, the more expensive your ticket gets, and it even becomes possible to cash a ticket that pays out less than the cost of the ticket.

Here's what common exotic tickets will cost you, depending on how many horses you include in your boxed wager.

$2 Win/Place/Show betting calculator

If you place a $2 win/place/show wager on a horse in the Derby, it is the same as placing three separate bets on the horse: $2 to win, $2 to place (finish top two), $2 to show (finish top three). Therefore, that wager costs $6.

The more horses you add to a win/place/show ticket, the higher the cost of the wager:

Two-horse W/P/S ticket: $12

Three-horse W/P/S ticket: $18

Four-horse W/P/S ticket: $24

Five-horse W/P/S ticket: $30

Six-horse W/P/S ticket: $36

Seven-horse W/P/S ticket: $42

Eight-horse W/P/S ticket: $48

Nine-horse W/P/S ticket: $54

10-horse W/P/S ticket: $60

$2 Exacta box betting calculator

An exacta is a wager that tries to predict the top two finishers in the race in the exact order of finish. An exacta box allows for the horses you choose to finish in any order.

Two-horse exacta box: $4

Three-horse exacta box: $12

Four-horse exacta box: $24

Five-horse exacta box: $40

Six-horse exacta box: $60

Seven-horse exacta box: $84

Eight-horse exacta box: $112

Nine-horse exacta box: $144

10-horse exacta box: $180

$1 Trifecta box betting calculator

A trifecta is a wager that tries to predict the top three finishers in the race in the exact order of finish. A trifecta box allows for the horses you choose to finish in any order.

Three-horse trifecta box: $6

Four-horse trifecta box: $24

Five-horse trifecta box: $60

Six-horse trifecta box: $120

Seven-horse trifecta box: $210

$1 Superfecta box betting calculator

A superfecta is a wager that tries to predict the top four finishers in the race in the exact order of finish. A superfecta box allows for the horses you choose to finish in any order.

Four-horse superfecta box: $24

Five-horse superfecta box: $120

Six-horse superfecta box: $360

How Preakness Stakes betting payouts differ from sportsbooks

Horse racing betting is a different system than traditional sports betting, and it is important for bettors to understand that before placing wagers. It generally uses pari-mutuel wagering, which means bettors are betting against each other instead of the sportsbook. All the money goes into the pool, the operator takes a percentage (the takeout), and then the remaining pool is divided among winning tickets.

Odds change continuously before the race starts, and your payout depends on how everyone else bets. Payouts generally stay low when favorites win, while a longshot entering the mix can create huge payouts. A $2 exacta at last year's Preakness Stakes paid $33.80, while a $1 trifecta paid $73.50 and a $1 superfecta paid $303.40.

Preakness Stakes records

The Preakness Stakes began in 1873, but it was not run from 1891 to 1893, so this is the 151st edition of the race. Since 2020, a pair of horses rank inside the top 10 for fastest winning times, including Swiss Skydiver posting the second-fastest time ever in 2020 (1:53.28).

Fastest time

Secretariat is the most famous horse in history, and he still holds the fastest winning time in Preakness history, which he set in 1973 at 1:53:00. He went on to win the Triple Crown that year.

Slowest winning time

The slowest winning time since the Preakness moved to the 1 3/16-mile distance in 1925 is 1:57.54, which was set by Oxbow in 2013. He led the entire race to win the 138th running.

Largest margin of victory

While Secretariat has the fastest Preakness time, he does not have the largest margin of victory. That distinction belongs to Smarty Jones, who won by 11.5 lengths in 2004. Triple Crown winner American Pharoah won by seven lengths in 2015, which was tied for the sixth-largest margin in history.

Biggest longshot

The Preakness produces fewer longshot winners than the Kentucky Derby due to having smaller fields, so Master Derby (23-1) is the biggest longshot winner of this race, which came in 1975. Other longshots to win the race include Coventry (21-1 in 1925) and Display (19-1 in 1926).

Most wins by a trainer

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has won the race eight times, the most by a trainer all time. He won his eighth Preakness Stakes in 2023 (National Treasure), and he is seeking a record-extending ninth win on Saturday.

Most wins by an owner

Calumet Farm has won this race seven times, with six of them coming between 1940 and 170, while the seventh came in 2013. The farm has produced 10 Kentucky Derby winners, more than any other operation. It is both the leading breeder and leading owner of the Preakness.

Most wins by a jockey

Eddie Arcaro holds the record for most wins by a jockey with six, which came in the 1940s and 1950s. Arcaro won more American classic races than any other jockey in history and is the only rider to have won the Triple Crown twice.

Largest attendance

The record attendance for the Preakness was set in 2017 with a crowd of 140,237 at Pimlico Race Course, but this year's edition is being held at Laurel Park. The capacity is being capped at just 4,800 attendees, with the focus being on high-priced packages.

Largest betting handle

The most money bet on a Preakness day was $112,504,509 in 2021, while last year's handle was $110,043,794, the second-highest total ever.

Triple Crown winners at the Kentucky Derby

A horse has to win three races to claim the coveted Triple Crown, including the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. Only 13 horses have ever won the American Triple Crown. There will not be a Triple Crown winner in 2026 after Golden Tempo decided to skip this race, marking the second straight year that the Kentucky Derby winner will not compete at the Preakness.

Sir Barton (1919)

Sir Barton etched his name in history when he became the first horse to win the Triple Crown. Sir Barton claimed the 1919 Preakness Stakes by four lengths, becoming the first horse to travel from Louisville to Baltimore and win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

Gallant Fox (1930)

Gallant Fox won 11 of his 17 starts, including the three Triple Crown races. He won the 1930 Preakness Stakes by defeating Crack Brigade by 3/4 of a length. He followed up that impressive run by winning the Kentucky Derby just eight days later.

Omaha (1935)

Omaha won the 1935 Preakness Stakes as the odds-on favorite, winning by six lengths at Pimlico. Omaha was the only Triple Crown winner sired by another Triple Crown winner (Gallant Fox).

War Admiral (1937)

War Admiral was victorious in 21 of his 26 races, and unplaced just once in his career. War Admiral was the fastest horse on a sloppy track at Pimlico in 1937, winning the Preakness by half a length.

Whirlaway (1941)

Whirlaway won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes in 1941, and is the only horse in history to win those four races. He was named Horse of the Year in 1941-42 and was elected to the Racing Hall of Fame in 1959.

Count Fleet (1943)

Count Fleet won the 1943 Preakness Stakes with ease, beating the competition by eight lengths as the 3-20 favorite in a small four-horse field. Count Fleet was trained by Don Cameron and ridden by jockey Johnny Longden.

Assault (1946)

Assault went on to become the seventh Triple Crown winner and won the Preakness by holding off Lord Boswell by a neck to win with a 2:01 2/5 run time. To this day, Assault remains the only Texas-bred winner of the Triple Crown.

Citation (1948)

Citation was dominant en route to the Triple Crown in 1948. Citation, who was the first horse with $1 million in career earnings, won 16 consecutive stakes races, including the Preakness Stakes. He led wire-to-wire at Pimlico Race Course as the 1-10 favorite.

Secretariat (1973)

Secretariat posted the fastest winning time in Preakness history in 1973 at 1:53.00. He set speed records in all three Triple Crown races, cementing himself as one of the greatest thoroughbreds in the history of horse racing.

Seattle Slew (1977)

Seattle Slew became the 10th Triple Crown winner and won the Preakness by one and one-half lengths over runner-up Iron Constitution. Seattle Slew went on to sire 111 stakes winners, including 1984 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Swale.

Affirmed (1978)

Affirmed beat his rival Alydar in all three of the Triple Crown races, including the 1978 Preakness Stakes. Ridden by 18-year-old jockey Steve Cauthen, Affirmed won the Preakness by a head over runner-up Alydar. Affirmed was inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame in 1980.

American Pharoah (2015)

American Pharoah, trained by Bob Baffert, won the 2015 Preakness Stakes by seven lengths, which is tied for the sixth-largest margin of victory in the history of the Preakness. American Pharoah cemented himself as one of the greatest race horses by becoming the first horse in history to win all three American classics and the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Justify (2018)

Justify is the last horse to successfully win the Triple Crown. He held off Good Magic and Bravazo on a sloppy, slippery track at the 143rd Preakness Stakes.