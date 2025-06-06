If you're looking for how to bet on the Belmont Stakes, where to bet on the Belmont Stakes or Belmont Stakes betting promos, we have you covered. This post will explain how to bet on the Belmont Stakes on sites like TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing and 1/ST BET, with Belmont Stakes promos to target. Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS buttons below.

How to bet on the Belmont Stakes 2025

It's important to know when learning how to bet on the Belmont Stakes that regular sportsbook apps cannot offer Belmont Stakes betting. You must use an online horse betting site or app, sometimes called a racebook. FanDuel Racing offers a $500 No Sweat Bet to new users, while TwinSpires offers up to $400 in bonuses. You can even bet on the Belmont Stakes at home if your state allows online horse racing bets.

When is the Belmont Stakes 2025?

The 157th Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown, will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs (Belmont Park is under renovation). The anticipated post time for the race is 7:04 p.m. Eastern Time.

Belmont Stakes betting: promos comparison

The Belmont Stakes betting promos that are right for you depend on what you're looking for. While TwinSpires offers a higher total bonus, it also requires a larger initial investment to fully maximize the bonus. If you want to place a larger first wager and know you can receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets, the FanDuel Racing offer may be the app for you.

Brand Promo Promo Code FanDuel Racing $500 No Sweat First Bet Just Click Here TwinSpires Up to $400 in Bonus Funds ($100 per $400 wagered) CBSSPORTS 1/ST BET Up to $250 in Wagering Credits ($25 per $100 wagered) 250BET

FanDuel Racing promo code: $500 No Sweat First Bet

With a FanDuel Racing promo code, new users receive a $500 No Sweat First Bet, meaning they can bet up to $500 with their first wager on the app and, if that bet loses, receive their stake back in the form of bonus credit. This promotional offer is only valid for the first wager made on the app. It can take up to five days after the first wager settles for credit to appear in your account. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days.

No special FanDuel Racing promo code is required during the sign up process. Just click the link on this page to get started.

TwinSpires offer code: use CBSSPORTS for up to $400 in bonus funds

The TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users $100 for every $400 wagered, with a total of up to $400 in bonus funds. That means users need to wager $1,600 to receive the full $400 in bonus funds. That must all be wagered within 30 days of making an account. When users sign up with TwinSpires, they are eligible for the offer.

1/ST BET promo code: use 250BET for up to $250 in wagering credits

Another top-three offer today is from 1/ST BET, which has a promo for new users to score up to $250 in wagering credits with 1/ST BET promo code 250BET. This is a 25% rebate promo, where $25 in wagering credits is unlocked for every $100 bet. You have 60 days to obtain the wagering credits, and the bonuses will be deposited in the user's account within three days of when a $100 betting increment is reached. Unused credits expire in 14 days after they are deposited. The maximum amount of wagering credits is $250.

Types of online horse betting wagers

You can bet on your phone, tablet, or computer on sites like TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing. Here are several popular Belmont Stakes wagers to make. Then, watch the race at 7:04 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 7 to see if you won:

Win bet : Pick the winner of the race. It's that easy.

: Pick the winner of the race. It's that easy. Place bet : If your horse finishes in the top two, you win.

: If your horse finishes in the top two, you win. Show bet : If your horse finishes in the top three, you win.

: If your horse finishes in the top three, you win. Exacta : Pick the first two finishers in the exact order.

: Pick the first two finishers in the exact order. Trifecta : Pick the first three finishers in the exact order.

: Pick the first three finishers in the exact order. Superfecta: Pick the first four finishers in the exact order.

How to sign up to bet on the Belmont Stakes

Registering for a new account at FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires or 1/ST BET is simple and only takes a few minutes. Those interested can click the links on this page for any of the horse racing betting apps above to get started. During registration, be sure to include the promo or offer code to unlock the welcome bonus. No code is required for FanDuel Racing if you click the links on this page.

During new account registration, horse racing betting sites and apps are required by law to gather personal information to verify your identity. That may include your name, e-mail address, date of birth on your ID and social security number. Enter the offer/promo code for

How to place a bet on the Belmont Stakes online

How to bet on the Belmont Stakes online involves more than just figuriing out where to bet on the Belmont Stakes. After that, you're ready to choose your wagers, but you have to know where to look. It starts with funding your account.

Best way to deposit for horse racing betting online

After registering for a new account, the next step is to deposit money into it. No matter what site or app you choose for how to bet on the Belmont Stakes, there is a deposit button you can press on the home screen after logging into the site. It's typically in the top-right corner.

Linking a bank account is typically the best way to deposit and withdraw with horse racing betting apps, because there are no fees. Linking a bank account also means that information is saved and ready for you when you want to make a withdrawal. Just note: a withdrawal with a linked bank account must sometimes wait until the funds you deposited clear and the transaction completes.

Other deposit options at horse racing betting sites include credit cards, but be aware that some racebooks charge a flat fee for credit card deposits. Plus, your credit card provider may charge a cash advance fee.

Best way to bet on the Belmont Stakes

Once you've funded your account, you'll notice the home screen of your horse racing betting app has many tracks and races to choose from every single day. How to bet on the Belmont Stakes now means you must find the track and race number. It is typically included in the Featured Races section, along with other special Belmont week bet offerings.

Otherwise, if you want to know the typical way to find the race you want to bet on, here are the steps:

Click on the race track (Saratoga for the Belmont Stakes etc.) Click on the race number; if you're not sure what race number, you can browse them, and the name of the race will display once you click into it. Choose your bet type (win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, etc) Choose the horse or horses you want to include in the bet Choose the wager amount Submit the bet

At any point after you place a bet and before the race begins, you have the option to cancel/void bets to get your money back. Just navigate to the My Bets section to find pending wagers.

Belmont Stakes betting: 2025 preview, horse past performances

Saratoga Race Course first opened in 1863 while the Civil War was still being fought. In the 161 years since it first opened, it has hosted hundreds of Grade 1 stakes races. On Saturday, it will host the 2025 Belmont Stakes, serving as the temporary home for the third leg of the Triple Crown for a second year in a row while Belmont Park undergoes renovations. Once again, there won't be a Triple Crown at stake in Upstate New York, but there will be another battle between the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

Sovereignty and Journalism narrowly defeated Baeza at Churchill Downs and both are be among the eight 2025 Belmont Stakes horses running on Saturday at Saratoga. Here is the field, and the morning line odds. Remember, in horse racing, odds may shift until the gate opens and the race begins.

1. Hill Road 10-1

The winner of the Peter Pan Stakes is trained by Chad Brow and will have Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard in the Belmont. His last three Beyer Speed Figures of 94, 84, 89 (working backwards) indicated a big jump up to triple digits is required to contend with the favorites here. Hill Road also finished third as a two-year-old in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile. He is well rested, having last run on May 10.

2. Sovereignty 2-1

The Kentucky Derby winner, despite not running since that triumph, is not the favorite in his rematch with Journalism. He earned a 104 Beyer on the sloppy track at Churchill Downs that day. A 50% chance of rain is in the forecast at Saratoga for the Belmont on Saturday. Another wet track would figure to only help his chances. The only question is if he'll get another dream set up with a hot early pace to come running down the stretch and pass tiring horses. Junior Alvarado will ride again.

3. Rodriguez 6-1

The Bob Baffert colt who was his best Kentucky Derby chance before scratching again could not run in the Preakness with a hoof issue. Is he healthy and ready to run now? He figures to be on the lead early, like he was when he went gate to wire to win the Wood Memorial. That was a slow, easy pace. Can he pull that off again, or will another horse press him here? Last three Beyers of: 101, 90, 91. Mike Smith is the jockey.

4. Uncaged 30-1

The Todd Pletcher-trained horse will be ridden by Luis Saez. He seems out of his depth on paper, coming off a sixth-place in the Peter Pan Stakes, after winning a one-mile Allowance race at Aqueduct before that in April. Last three Beyers of: 79, 81, 68. Maybe billionaire NY-based owner Mike Repole just wants to be part of the show.

5. Crudo 15-1

The second Todd Pletcher entry has John Velasquez as the jockey. The horse part-owned by chef Bobby Flay won the Sir Barton Stakes last time out at Pimlico during Preakness weekend. The Beyers seem a cut below though compared to the favorites: 84, 82, and 68 in his last three races. Crudo is a candidate to keep the pace honest for Rodriguez.

6. Baeza 4-1

The horse that was storming home but ran out of real estate to finish third in the Kentucky Derby is back for his own rematch against Sovereignty. It's possible some bad traffic in that 20-horse field was a valid excuse. He was produced back-to-back 100+ Beyer Speed Figures for trainer John Shirreffs and will be ridden by Flavien Prat. He also skipped the Preakness and is well-rested.

7. Journalism 8-5

The Preakness winner overcame more traffic and bumping (to put it mildly) that any winner of a Triple Crown race this author has ever seen. However, he had few excuses for not out-running Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Michael McCarthy has claimed he got cut off by horses to his inside out of the Derby gate, but Journalism comes from off the pace anyway. That's his running style. Is he a fighter? Is he the best three-year-old ready that is ready for the rematch, or is a third race in five weeks against his rested rival too much to ask? Favorite status in the odds implies the former. His 108 Beyer in the Santa Anita Derby is the best career BSF in this field.

8. Heart of Honor (ENG) 30-1

The English import will likely need tariffs applied to his rivals to make the Belmont a fair fight. His fifth-place finish in the Preakness does not help his argument in the Belmont Stakes against tougher competition, some of which is coming off more rest. Heart of Honor only earned an 86 Beyer in his first race on American soil, and Saffie Osborne will have the ride in the Belmont for trainer Joseph Osborne.

Weather at Belmont Stakes today

As of 3:10 p.m. ET before Race 7, the dirt track at Saratoga is graded as sloppy, just like it was for the Kentucky Derby. The Belmont Stakes is Race 13 at 7:04 p.m. ET. The forecast calls for only a 15% chance of additional rain, decreasing to 5% by post time for the big race. Whether the track condition improves depends on how well it drains at Saratoga.

Keep an eye on the track condition in the races before the Belmont Stakes to see if it improves. Every racebook app will display the track condition for both dirt and turf races on the race menu near the top of the screen.

History of Kentucky Derby vs. Preakness winners in Belmont Stakes

Below are the years the Kentucky Derby winner has faced the Preakness winner in the Belmont Stakes, with how each finished in the Belmont in parentheses. Also remember that 2024 and 2025 are 1 ¼-mile races at Saratoga, and all others before that are 1 ½ miles at Belmont Park.

Year Kentucky Derby Winner Preakness Winner Belmont Winner Belmont Winner Odds 2025 Sovereignty Journalism

2024 Mystik Dan (8th) Seize the Grey (7th) Dornoch 18-1 2013 Orb (3rd) Oxbow (2nd) Palace Malice 14-1 2011 Animal Kingdom (6th) Shackleford (5th) Ruler on Ice 24-1 2005 Giacomo (7th) Alfeet Alex (1st) Afleet Alex 1-1 2001 Monarchos (3rd) Point Given (1st) Point Given 6-5

How horse racing odds and payouts work

If you're a regular sports bettor who hasn't wagered on horse racing before, it's important to know that it's a bit different than betting on, say, a football or basketball game.

Sportsbook odds for most sports lock in when you place your bet. That's not the case with horse racing, as odds/potential payouts fluctuate regularly until the race actually begins. This is because the money goes into a pool, which impacts payouts until the race begins and no more bets are allowed. Additionally, bettors can cancel their wagers on races through horse racing apps like TwinSpires before a race begins, which isn't typically the case with sportsbooks.

You can bet on singular events, such as a specific horse winning or finishing in a certain place in the field. There are also a number of multi-horse wagers you can make, such as exacta (top two finishers), trifecta (top three finishers) and much more. Those looking for more information on all the different ways you can bet on horse racing can visit this handy guide from SportsLine.

It's important to note that betting on the Belmont Stakes in the United States is not available on sportsbook apps by law. If you want to wager on the Belmont Stakes, you must use an account on horse racing betting apps such as TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.