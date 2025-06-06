Todd Pletcher is the only trainer with two horses in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field, but given where those two starters are in the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, it appears unlikely the 57-year-old will win his fifth Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Pletcher's two horses for the Belmont Stakes are Crudo (15-1) and Uncaged (30-1), two of the only three horses in the eight-horse 2025 Belmont Stakes field with odds longer than 10-1. However, if you're looking for a longshot to include in Belmont Stakes bets, Pletcher's 2025 Belmont Stakes horses could be your targets for Belmont Stakes betting.

The 2025 Belmont Stakes marks the final leg of the Triple Crown, and there are plenty of online Belmont Stakes betting apps for those looking to wager on New York's marquee race. The 2025 Belmont Stakes travels off Long Island with Belmont Park still under reconstruction and will run from Saratoga Race Course, roughly 200 miles north of the typical starting point. The 2025 Belmont Stakes length changes as well, with the traditional 1 1/2-mile run at Belmont Park becoming 1 1/4 miles at Saratoga Race Course.

The length is the same distance as the Kentucky Derby, which resulted in Sovereignty and Journalism finishing first and second and the two will go head-to-head again at the 2025 Belmont Stakes. Without a Triple Crown sweep on the line, a Journalism vs. Sovereignty rematch is creating the biggest intrigue, and fans of watching greatness can learn how to bet on the Belmont Stakes to be a part of the action.

The top two favorites haven't finished first and second at the Belmont Stakes since 2015, but could Journalism (8-5) and Sovereignty (2-1) be the ones to change that? If you're looking for how to bet on the Belmont Stakes, where to bet on the Belmont Stakes or the best Belmont Stakes betting apps, or Belmont Stakes betting promos, we have you covered. Here's a look at where to bet the Belmont Stakes on sites like TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing and Belmont Stakes promos to target.

Where to bet the Belmont Stakes 2025

You can bet on the Belmont Stakes at sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires. FanDuel Racing offers a $500 no-sweat first bet, while TwinSpires will give you up to $400 in bonuses. You can even bet the Belmont Stakes at home if your state allows online horse racing bets.

If you're looking for how to bet on the Belmont Stakes 2025, where to bet on the Belmont Stakes 2025, or the best Belmont Stakes betting apps, we have you covered. This page will keep you updated on horse betting online options such as FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires.

How to bet on the Belmont Stakes

You can bet on your phone, tablet, or computer on sites like TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing. Here are several popular Belmont Stakes wagers to make. Then, watch the race at 7:04 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 7 to see if you won:

Win bet: Pick the winner of the race. It's that easy.

Place bet: If your horse finishes in the top two, you win.

Show bet: If your horse finishes in the top three, you win.

Exacta: Pick the first two finishers in the exact order.

Trifecta: Pick the first three finishers in the exact order.

Superfecta: Pick the first four finishers in the exact order.

Best Belmont Stakes betting promos

FanDuel Racing: $500 No Sweat First Bet

With a FanDuel Racing promo code, new users receive a $500 No Sweat First Bet, meaning they can bet up to $500 with their first wager on the app and, if that bet loses, receive their stake back in the form of bonus credit. This promotional offer is only valid for the first wager made on the app. It can take up to five days after the first wager settles for credit to appear in your account. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days.

TwinSpires: CBSSPORTS for up to $400 in bonus funds

The TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users $100 for every $400 wagered, with a total of up to $400 in bonus funds. That means users need to wager $1,600 to receive the full $400 in bonus funds. That must all be wagered within 30 days of making an account. When users sign up with TwinSpires, they are eligible for the offer.

Belmont Stakes promo code comparison

Of these promo codes for the Belmont Stakes, the one that is right for you depends on what you're looking for. While TwinSpires offers a higher total bonus, it also requires a larger initial investment to fully maximize the bonus. If you want to place a larger first wager and know you can receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets, the FanDuel Racing offer may be the app for you.

How to sign up to bet on the Belmont Stakes

Registering for a new account at FanDuel Racing or TwinSpires is simple and only takes a few minutes. Just click the links for any of those horse racing betting apps above to get started. During registration, be sure to include the promo code to unlock the welcome bonus, as we have exclusive bonuses for our readers that may be more than what is offered to the general public:

During new account registration, horse racing betting sites and apps are required by law to gather personal information to verify your identity. That may include your name, e-mail address, date of birth on your ID and social security number.

How to bet on the Belmont Stakes online

Placing a bet on the Belmont Stakes or any other horse race is easy, but you have to know where to look. It starts with funding your account.

Best way to deposit for horse racing betting online

After registering for a new account, the next step is to deposit money into it. No matter how and where you bet on the 2025 Belmont Stakes, there is a deposit button you can press on the home screen after logging into the site. It's typically in the top-right corner.

Linking a bank account is typically the best way to deposit and withdraw with horse racing betting apps, because there are no fees. Linking a bank account also means that information is saved and ready for you when you want to make a withdrawal. Just note: a withdrawal with a linked bank account must sometimes wait until the funds you deposited clear and the transaction completes.

Other deposit options at horse racing betting sites include credit cards, but be aware that some racebooks charge a flat fee for credit card deposits. Plus, your credit card provider may charge a cash advance fee.

Best way to bet on the Belmont Stakes

Once you've funded your account, you'll notice the home screen of your horse racing betting app has many tracks and races to choose from every single day. Once betting for the Belmont Stakes opens the week of the race, it will typically be included in the Featured Races section, along with other special Belmont week bet offerings.

Otherwise, if you want to know the typical way to find the race you want to bet on, here are the steps:

Click on the race track (Saratoga for the Belmont Stakes etc.) Click on the race number; if you're not sure what race number, you can browse them, and the name of the race will display once you click into it. Choose your bet type (win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, etc) Choose the horse or horses you want to include in the bet Choose the wager amount Submit the bet

At any point after you place a bet and before the race begins, you have the option to cancel/void bets to get your money back. Just navigate to the My Bets section to find pending wagers.

How horse racing odds and payouts work

If you're a regular sports bettor who hasn't wagered on horse racing before, it's important to know that it's a bit different than betting on, say, a football or basketball game.

Sportsbook odds for most sports lock in when you place your bet. That's not the case with horse racing, as odds/potential payouts fluctuate regularly until the race actually begins. This is because the money goes into a pool, which impacts payouts until the race begins and no more bets are allowed. Additionally, bettors can cancel their wagers on races through horse racing apps like TwinSpires before a race begins, which isn't typically the case with sportsbooks.

You can bet on singular events, such as a specific horse winning or finishing in a certain place in the field. There are also a number of multi-horse wagers you can make, such as exacta (top two finishers), trifecta (top three finishers) and much more. Those looking for more information on all the different ways you can bet on horse racing can visit this handy guide from SportsLine.

It's important to note that betting on the Belmont Stakes in the United States is not available on sportsbook apps by law. If you want to wager on the Belmont Stakes, you must use an account on horse racing betting apps such as TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.