With the 152nd installment of the Kentucky Derby taking place today, Saturday, here's everything you need to know about how to bet on the Kentucky Derby today and where to bet on the Kentucky Derby. Top platforms like TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, DK Horse and 1/ST BET all have offers available to new users who sign up ahead of the 2026 Kentucky Derby. To bet on the Kentucky Derby, sign up with one of the top horse racing books and select the horse, or horses, you want to back as well as the wager type you want to place, such as Win, Place, Show or various Exotics bets.

Here, we'll show you how to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2026 with the best available promos to unlock bonus site credits. Sign up for TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, DK Horse and 1/ST BET here:

The best 2026 Kentucky Derby promos

We've taken a close look at the top Kentucky Derby online betting promos, and these four below really stand out. Want to know how to bet on the Kentucky Derby today? Sign up with one of these offers and get started.

Step-by-step guide for how to bet on the Kentucky Derby

Betting on horse racing is far different than your typical sports betting. With that in mind, we've put together a step-by-step guide for betting on the Kentucky Derby today. It's important to know and understand how to bet in horse racing, especially because you can't place Kentucky Derby bets at a typical online sportsbook. Betting on the Kentucky Derby is only available at official licensed horse racing books and apps.

Sign up: Get started with a new account at one of the official Kentucky Derby betting apps. Click the links in the table above or the "CLAIM BONUS" buttons on this page to secure valuable promos.



Create account details: Fill in your personal information to register and validate your new account. Identity verification is required.



Make a deposit: Fund your new account. Typically, securely linking a bank account is the best way to do so with no additional fees at racebooks and horse racing betting sites.



Go to tracks: Choose Churchill Downs, then choose Race 12. This is the 2026 Kentucky Derby.



Choose your wager type: The most common is a "Win" bet, which is where you are picking which horse will win the Kentucky Derby. Other wager types are explained below to further understand more about how to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

For ideas on what to bet and more information about each horse, visit our Kentucky Derby betting guide.

How to bet on the Kentucky Derby: How each promo works

To maximize how to bet on the Kentucky Derby today, it's important to understand how each promo works so you can secure additional bonus funds on top of your initial deposit. Each is explained below.

TwinSpires: Up to $400 sign-up offer with code CBSSPORTS

New TwinSpires users receive up to $400 with this sign-up offer. Sign up with the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $100 in site credit for every $400 wagered. That means to unlock the full $400 total, you must wager $1,600 of your own funds. This offer covers the first 30 days after signing up with TwinSpires.

New TwinSpires users can also get a $10 bonus bet back if the horse you place a wager on during any eligible race the week of the Kentucky Derby finishes second or third. Just opt in under the "Offers" tab. Sign up here now with the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS:

FanDuel Racing: Bet $5+, get $25 bonus

The FanDuel Racing promo code gives new users a $25 bonus after they place a first bet of $5 or more. This FanDuel Racing credit expires seven days after its issued, and this offer is only available for the first wager made on the platform. Get started here:

DraftKings Racing: Win a share of $1 million if your horse wins

DraftKings Racing has a unique promotion with the King of the Track promo for the Kentucky Derby. With the DraftKings Racing promo code, there's a $1 million prize pool up for grabs. Sign up with DraftKings Racing, opt into the King of the Track promotion and wager at least $5 on the winning horse in the Kentucky Derby. Users who correctly pick the winning horse will split that $1 million prize pool. Sign up for DraftKings Racing here and take your shot at a share of $1 million:

1/ST Bet: $500 in wagering credits with code 500BET

This offer awards new 1/ST BET users $500 in wagering credits when signing up with the 1/ST Bet promo code 500BET. How this works is for every $100 you wager, 1/ST BET credits you $25. This means a new user would need to wager $2,500 in order to get the full $500 in site credit. New 1/ST BET users have 60 days after signing up to wager the $2,500 in order to receive the $500 in wagering credits.

Sign up now with the exclusive promo code 500BET:

How to bet on the Kentucky Derby with different types of wagers

There are a lot of Kentucky Derby bet types you can place on Saturday. A Win bet is as it sounds -- you're betting on the horse you think will win. Renegade is the favorite at 5-1 odds while Commandment is close behind at 6-1. That means a $10 bet on Commandment would net you $60 in winnings plus your $10 stake back.

Here are some other Kentucky Derby bet types to know:

Place: This means you are picking a horse to finish in the top two, and it doesn't matter whether they finish first or second.

This means you are picking a horse to finish in the top two, and it doesn't matter whether they finish first or second. Show: This means you're picking a horse to finish in the top three, be it first, second or third place.

Exotics: You can also place Exacta, Trifecta and Superfecta bets. These are picking the exact order of finish. An Exacta correctly picks the top two horses, a Trifecta has the top three horses and a Superfecta correctly picks the top four horses.

Responsible Gaming

Bettors must be 18+ in some states and 21 years or older in other states and otherwise eligible to register and place wagers at online racebooks. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.