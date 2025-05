The 2025 Preakness Stakes is the 150th anniversary of the race. We'll show you how and where to bet Preakness odds, along with the best online horse betting promos before the Preakness begins at 7:01 p.m. ET. If you're looking for the best Preakness Stakes betting apps, we have you covered. Here's a look at how to bet at some of the best horse racing betting sites, like TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing and 1/ST BET for the 150th running of to second jewel in horse racing's Triple Crown.

Where to bet the Preakness Stakes 2025

You can bet on the Preakness Stakes at sites like 1/ST BET, FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires. FanDuel Racing offers a $500 no-sweat first bet, while TwinSpires will give you up to $400 in bonuses. 1/ST BET offers a maximum $250 in wagering credits. You can bet the Preakness at home if your state allows online horse racing bets.

If you're looking for how to bet on the Preakness Stakes 2025, where to bet on the Preakness Stakes 2025, or the best Preakness Stakes betting apps, we have you covered. This page will keep you updated on horse betting online options such as 1/ST BET, FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires.

How to bet on the Preakness Stakes

You can bet on your phone, tablet, or computer on sites like TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing. Here are several popular Preakness Stakes wagers to make. Then, watch the race at 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 17 to see if you won:

Win bet: Pick the winner of the race. It's that easy.

Place bet: If your horse finishes in the top two, you win.

Show bet: If your horse finishes in the top three, you win.

Exacta: Pick the first two finishers in the exact order.

Trifecta: Pick the first three finishers in the exact order.

Superfecta: Pick the first four finishers in the exact order.

Best Preakness promos on online horse betting sites and apps

FanDuel Racing: $500 No Sweat First Bet

With FanDuel Racing, new users receive a $500 No Sweat First Bet, meaning they can bet up to $500 with their first wager on the app and, if that bet loses, receive their stake back in the form of bonus credit. This 2025 Preakness Stakes FanDuel Racing promo offer is only valid for the first wager made on the app. It can take up to five days after the first wager settles for credit to appear in your account. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days.

No special FanDuel Racing promo code is required during sign-up. Just click the link in the table above or banner below.

TwinSpires: Use CBSSPORTS for up to $400 in bonus funds

The TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users $100 for every $400 wagered, with a total of up to $400 in bonus funds. That TwinSpires Preakness promo code means users need to wager $1,600 to receive the full $400 in bonus funds. That must all be wagered within 30 days of making an account. When users sign up with TwinSpires, they are eligible for the offer.

1/ST BET: Use 250BET for up to $250 in bonus funds

New users get up to a $250 sign-up bonus for the Preakness with 1/ST BET offer code 250BET. The bonus is $25 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered over the first 60 days your new account is open. To max out the 25% rebate in the first 60 days of your account, you must wager $1,000. The $25 in wagering credits for every $100 you bet are disbursed regardless of whether you win or lose your horse racing bets. That means it is possible to win a profit and earn racing credits with this 1/ST BET promo code.

Preakness Stakes promo code comparison

Of these promo codes for the Preakness Stakes, the one that is right for you depends on what you're looking for. While TwinSpires offers a higher total bonus, it also requires a larger initial investment to fully maximize the bonus. If you want to place a larger first wager and know you can receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets, the FanDuel Racing offer may be the app for you. If you want the most flexibility, 1/ST BET allows you up to 60 days after opening an account to continue to earn bonus wagering credits.

How to sign up to bet on the Preakness Stakes

Registering for a new account at FanDuel Racing or TwinSpires is simple and only takes a few minutes. Just click the links for any of those horse racing betting apps above to get started. During registration, be sure to include the promo code to unlock the welcome bonus, as we have exclusive bonuses for our readers that may be more than what is offered to the general public:

During new account registration, horse racing betting sites and apps are required by law to gather personal information to verify your identity. That may include your name, e-mail address, date of birth on your ID and social security number.

How to bet on the Preakness Stakes online

Placing a bet on the Preakness Stakes or any other horse race is easy, but you have to know where to look. It starts with funding your account.

Best way to deposit for horse racing betting online

After registering for a new account, the next step is to deposit money into it. No matter how and where you bet on the 2025 Preakness Stakes, there is a deposit button you can press on the home screen after logging into the site. It's typically in the top-right corner.

Linking a bank account is typically the best way to deposit and withdraw with horse racing betting apps, because there are no fees. Linking a bank account also means that information is saved and ready for you when you want to make a withdrawal. Just note: a withdrawal with a linked bank account must sometimes wait until the funds you deposited clear and the transaction completes.

Other deposit options at horse racing betting sites include credit cards, but be aware that some racebooks charge a flat fee for credit card deposits. Plus, your credit card provider may charge a cash advance fee.

Best way to bet on the Preakness Stakes

Once you've funded your account, you'll notice the home screen of your horse racing betting app has many tracks and races to choose from every single day. Once betting for the Preakness Stakes opens the week of the race, it will typically be included in the Featured Races section, along with other special Preakness week bet offerings.

Otherwise, if you want to know the typical way to find the race you want to bet on, here are the steps:

Click on the race track (Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby, Pimlico for Preakness, etc.) Click on the race number; if you're not sure what race number, you can browse them, and the name of the race will display once you click into it. Choose your bet type (win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, etc) Choose the horse or horses you want to include in the bet Choose the wager amount Submit the bet

At any point after you place a bet and before the race begins, you have the option to cancel/void bets to get your money back. Just navigate to the My Bets section to find pending wagers.

Preakness 150 preview

Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds at Pimlico Race Course. Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Trained by Michael McCarthy, Journalism finished second in the Kentucky Derby behind Sovereignty. McCarthy will seek his second Preakness victory, having won in 2021 with Rombauer. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, now 88 years old, will look for a record-tying eighth Preakness Stakes victory with American Promise (15-1), who could spring the upset for anyone engaging in 2025 Preakness Stakes betting.

Last year, Lukas saddled Seize the Grey, who went wire-to-wire in the Pimlico slop for a surprising victory at 12-1 odds. The veteran trainer will look for the same strategy with American Promise, who has sought out an early lead in most of his prior races.

How horse racing odds and payouts work

If you're a regular sports bettor who hasn't wagered on horse racing before, it's important to know that it's a bit different than betting on, say, a football or basketball game.

Sportsbook odds for most sports lock in when you place your bet. That's not the case with horse racing, as odds/potential payouts fluctuate regularly until the race actually begins. This is because the money goes into a pool, which impacts payouts until the race begins and no more bets are allowed. Additionally, bettors can cancel their wagers on races through horse racing apps like TwinSpires before a race begins, which isn't typically the case with sportsbooks.

You can bet on singular events, such as a specific horse winning or finishing in a certain place in the field. There are also a number of multi-horse wagers you can make, such as exacta (top two finishers), trifecta (top three finishers) and much more. Those looking for more information on all the different ways you can bet on horse racing can visit this handy guide from SportsLine.

It's important to note that betting on the Preakness Stakes in the United States is not available on sportsbook apps by law. If you want to wager on the Preakness Stakes, you must use an account on horse racing betting apps such as TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.