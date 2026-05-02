The 2026 Kentucky Derby is just hours away, with post time at Churchill Downs set for 6:57 p.m. ET. For sports bettors wondering how to bet on the Kentucky Derby, there are horse racing betting apps like TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, DraftKings Racing and 1/ST BET. Renegade is the 4-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby odds, while Commandment and Further Ado are both 6-1. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here, which is higher than what's available everywhere else:

Four horses have been scratched from the Kentucky Derby field, but the top four horses on the horse racing odds board are still in the race. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert also has a pair of horses in Potente (20-1) and Litmus Test (30-1).

If you're looking for how to bet on the Kentucky Derby, we have you covered. Before placing any Kentucky Derby bets, be sure to check out the FanDuel Racing promo code, TwinSpires offer code, 1/ST BET promo code, and DK Horse promo code. Bet the Kentucky Derby at DK Horse, where you can earn a share of $1 million if your horse comes in first. Claim the latest DraftKings Racing promo here:

Kentucky Derby betting sites

You can bet on the Kentucky Derby at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, DraftKings Racing and 1/ST BET. FanDuel Racing offers a $25 bonus with a $5 bet, TwinSpires will give you up to $400 in bonuses and 1/ST BET offers up to $500 in bonus funds. DraftKings Racing is offering users a chance to play for a share of $1 million if their horse wins. You can bet the Kentucky Derby at home if your state allows online horse racing bets.

How to bet on the Kentucky Derby

You can use any mobile device to place Kentucky Derby wagers on sites like TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, DraftKings Racing and 1/ST BET. There are several popular types of Kentucky Derby bets, including a simple win bet, which just requires bettors to pick the winner of the race. Bettors can also lock in a place bet, where you cash if your horse finishes in the top two.

A show bet allows bettors to cash if their horse finishes in the top three, but there are also exotic wagers. An exacta (top two horses in exact order), trifecta (top three horses in exact order) and superfecta (top four horses in exact order) are all exotics that can be placed on the Kentucky Derby and could potentially result in massive payouts.

Best Kentucky Derby betting promos

FanDuel Racing: Bet $5, earn $25 bonus

With FanDuel Racing, new users get a $25 bonus after their first $5 wager. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days, and this only applies to a user's first wager. Sign up for FanDuel Racing here:

TwinSpires: CBSSPORTS for up to $400 in bonus funds

The TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS offers new users $100 for every $400 wagered, so users can get up to $400 if they wager $1,600. You have within 30 days of making an account to take advantage of this offer. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires offer here:

DraftKings Racing: Win a share of $1 million if your horse wins

At DraftKings Racing, users can opt in and compete for a share of a $1 million prize pool. All users who wager at least $5 on the winning horse will split a share of the King of the Track $1 million pool. Sign up for DraftKings Racing here and take your shot at a share of $1 million:

1/ST BET: 500BET for up to $500 in bonus funds

At 1/ST BET, the promo code 500BET gives new users up to $500 in bonus bets, unlocking $20 for every $100 wagered. New users have 60 days to utilize the 1/ST BET promo code. In order to fully maximize the $500 bonus, users would need to bet a total of $2,500. Sign up for 1/ST BET here and claim your bonus:

Kentucky Derby promo code comparison

All the Kentucky Derby promo codes offer something slightly different. While 1/ST BET offers a $500 total bonus and TwinSpires offers a $400 total bonus, both of them require large initial investments to fully maximize the bonuses. If you're looking to wager smaller overall amounts, FanDuel Racing or DraftKings Racing may be the apps for you, as they only require a $5 wager.

How to sign up to bet on the Kentucky Derby

Registering for a new account at horse racing betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, DraftKings Racing or 1/ST BET is a simple process. Just click the links above to get started. Be sure to include the promo code during registration to unlock the welcome bonus, as we have exclusive bonuses for our readers that may be more than what is offered to the general public:

During new account registration, horse racing betting sites and apps are required by law to gather personal information to verify your identity. That may include information like your name, e-mail address, date of birth on your ID and social security number.

How to bet on the Kentucky Derby online

Placing a bet on the Kentucky Derby is easy, but you have to know where to look. It starts with funding your account at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, DraftKings Racing and 1/ST BET.

Best way to deposit for horse racing betting online

After registering for a new account, the next step is to deposit money. There is a deposit button on every app/site that is clearly marked and easy to find.

Linking a bank account is usually the best way to deposit and withdraw with horse racing betting apps, because there are no fees and the same account can be used to make a withdrawal. The withdrawal with a linked bank account must sometimes wait until the funds you deposited clear and the transaction completes.

Other deposit options at horse racing betting sites include credit cards, PayPal and Apple Pay, but be aware that some racebooks charge a flat fee for credit card deposits. Plus, your credit card provider may charge a cash advance fee. Claim your supersized TwinSpires offer here:

How horse racing odds and payouts work

If you're a regular sports bettor who hasn't wagered on horse racing before, it's important to know that it's a bit different than betting on other sports. The odds/potential payouts fluctuate regularly until the race actually begins, because the money goes into a pool, which impacts payouts until the race begins and no more bets are allowed.

You can bet on singular events, such as a specific horse winning, placing or showing. There are also a number of multi-horse wagers you can make, such as exacta (top two finishers), trifecta (top three finishers), superfecta (top four finishers) and much more.

Traditional sportsbooks do not offer horse racing. If you want to wager on the Kentucky Derby, you must use an account on horse racing betting apps like TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, DraftKings Racing and 1/ST BET. Sign up for 1/ST BET here and claim your bonus:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. There are necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.