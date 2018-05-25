How to watch 2018 Giro d'Italia on fuboTV: Chris Froome takes Maglia Rosa from Simon Yates

The Giro d'Italia -- a 21-stage, 3,551.2-kilometer race throughout Italy -- started with a time trial on May 4. Simon Yates has finally lost the general classification lead to 2017 Tour de France winner Chris Froome after an insane showing from Froome on Friday. Froome finished 3 minutes clear of the competition for Stage 19, with Yates falling out of the running heading into the final weekend.

Yates took three out of seven stages over the course of last week, but it wasn't enough to fend off the relentless assault of Froome and 2017 Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin. Dumoulin now finds himself 40 seconds out of the lead, with Thibault Pinot in third place 4:17 back. This weekend is going to be a race between two 2017 Grand Tour winners, as Dumoulin looks to repeat and Froome seeks his first Giro d'Italia win. It's a long shot for anyone else to catch up to the pair, who have been incredibly consistent from the start.

Froome's showing in Stage 19 was utterly dominant, to the point that everyone was racing just to stay alive. Yates finished nearly 40 minutes back in Stage 19, while Dumoulin crossed the finish line 3:23 after Froome. Dumoulin will need to take a risk on either Saturday or Sunday. Forty seconds is a gap that can be closed, but Froome is very difficult to catch when he has the lead.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV