How to watch 2018 Giro d'Italia on fuboTV: Defending champ Tom Dumoulin sits near top of standings
Defending champion Tom Dumoulin is chasing Simon Yates for first place
The Giro d'Italia, a 21-stage, 3,551.2 kilometer race throughout Italy, has been underway since a May 4 time trial and the Big Start. There are a lot of huge names in this race, and as the second week plugs on, some major contenders are emerging at the top of the pack.
2017 Tour de France winner Chris Froome is among those names, as he and Team Sky look to notch another major win. Froome will have to overtake the 2017 Giro general classification winner Tom Dumoulin, who won with a time of 90 hours, 34 minutes and 54 seconds. Dumoulin, a part of Team Sunweb, will be looking to defend his title. Froome is currently in 12th, behind Dumoulin, who is in second, and Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team, who sits atop the general leaderboard.
Simon Yates took the 11th stage on Wednesday, with defending champion Dumoulin taking second for the day. The penultimate week is now three stages in, and Simon Yates has won two of the last three in an impressive run. As of now, Yates is the overall leader, and Dumoulin is 47 seconds behind him. Froome is 3 minutes and 20 seconds back of the lead.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV
- Stage 1 winner: Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands
- Stage 2 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 3 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 4 winner: Tim Wellens, Belgium
- Stage 5 winner: Enrico Battaglin, Italy
- Stage 6 winner: Esteban Chaves, Colombia
- Stage 7 winner: Sam Bennett, Ireland
- Stage 8 winner: Richard Carapaz, Ecuador
- Stage 9 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 10 winner: Matej Mohoric, Slovenia
- Stage 11 start: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 12 start: Thursday, May 17 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 13 start: Friday, May 18 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 14 start: Saturday, May 19 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 15 start: Sunday, May 20 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 16 start: Tuesday, May 22 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 17 start: Wednesday, May 23 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 18 start: Thursday, May 24 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 19 start: Friday, May 25 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 20 start: Saturday, May 26 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 21 start: Sunday, May 27 -- 9:40 a.m. ET
-
Preakness Stakes: Meet the 8 horses
Meet the eight horses expected to compete in the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico
-
Horse racing legend picks 2018 Preakness
Hank Goldberg was all over last year's long shot Preakness winner, Cloud Computing
-
Preakness Stakes: Date, post time, purse
All eyes are on Justify and trainer Bob Baffert after an impressive win at Churchill Downs
-
How to watch the Preakness Stakes draw
Here's how to follow along as each horse is given a post position at Pimlico
-
2018 Preakness picks: Expert loving Quip
Jody Demling has won eight of the past 13 Preakness Stakes and 10 straight Derby-Oaks doub...
-
Cuban: Team values doubled with gambling
The Mavericks owner apparently believes the newly-sold Carolina Panthers are now worth $4.4...