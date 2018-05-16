How to watch 2018 Giro d'Italia on fuboTV: Defending champ Tom Dumoulin sits near top of standings

The Giro d'Italia, a 21-stage, 3,551.2 kilometer race throughout Italy, has been underway since a May 4 time trial and the Big Start. There are a lot of huge names in this race, and as the second week plugs on, some major contenders are emerging at the top of the pack.

2017 Tour de France winner Chris Froome is among those names, as he and Team Sky look to notch another major win. Froome will have to overtake the 2017 Giro general classification winner Tom Dumoulin, who won with a time of 90 hours, 34 minutes and 54 seconds. Dumoulin, a part of Team Sunweb, will be looking to defend his title. Froome is currently in 12th, behind Dumoulin, who is in second, and Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team, who sits atop the general leaderboard.

Simon Yates took the 11th stage on Wednesday, with defending champion Dumoulin taking second for the day. The penultimate week is now three stages in, and Simon Yates has won two of the last three in an impressive run. As of now, Yates is the overall leader, and Dumoulin is 47 seconds behind him. Froome is 3 minutes and 20 seconds back of the lead.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV