How to watch 2018 Giro d'Italia on fuboTV: Simon Yates keeps cushion, but Tom Dumoulin not far back

The Giro d'Italia -- a 21-stage, 3,551.2-kilometer race throughout Italy -- started with a time trial on May 4. Simon Yates continues to lead the pack, but 2017 General Classification winner Tom Dumoulin and 2017 Tour de France Champion Chris Froome are hot on his trail. Yates saw a 2 minute 11 second lead over Dumoulin get cut in half on Tuesday, but on Wednesday he maintained a 56-second cushion.

Yates took three out of seven stages over the course of the week leading up to Tuesday, but he's still contending with an exceptional field. Froome has jumped back into the fray, sitting 3:50 back after being 4:52 heading into Stage 16. He is now in fourth place as we enter the homestretch of the Giro d'Italia, and we may see some kicks out of him in the next few days.

Elia Viviani took Stage 17 with a time bonus, with Sam Bennett coming just shy of his third stage win. It's the fourth stage win for Viviani, who has been tremendous for Quick-Step Floors. He currently wears the Maglia Ciclamino with 290 points, while Bennett trails him at 232.

