How to watch 2018 Giro d'Italia on fuboTV: Simon Yates keeps cushion, but Tom Dumoulin not far back
Defending champion Dumoulin is still chasing Yates for first place
The Giro d'Italia -- a 21-stage, 3,551.2-kilometer race throughout Italy -- started with a time trial on May 4. Simon Yates continues to lead the pack, but 2017 General Classification winner Tom Dumoulin and 2017 Tour de France Champion Chris Froome are hot on his trail. Yates saw a 2 minute 11 second lead over Dumoulin get cut in half on Tuesday, but on Wednesday he maintained a 56-second cushion.
Yates took three out of seven stages over the course of the week leading up to Tuesday, but he's still contending with an exceptional field. Froome has jumped back into the fray, sitting 3:50 back after being 4:52 heading into Stage 16. He is now in fourth place as we enter the homestretch of the Giro d'Italia, and we may see some kicks out of him in the next few days.
Elia Viviani took Stage 17 with a time bonus, with Sam Bennett coming just shy of his third stage win. It's the fourth stage win for Viviani, who has been tremendous for Quick-Step Floors. He currently wears the Maglia Ciclamino with 290 points, while Bennett trails him at 232.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV
- Stage 1 winner: Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands
- Stage 2 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 3 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 4 winner: Tim Wellens, Belgium
- Stage 5 winner: Enrico Battaglin, Italy
- Stage 6 winner: Esteban Chaves, Colombia
- Stage 7 winner: Sam Bennett, Ireland
- Stage 8 winner: Richard Carapaz, Ecuador
- Stage 9 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 10 winner: Matej Mohoric, Slovenia
- Stage 11 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 12 winner: Sam Bennett, Ireland
- Stage 13 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 14 winner: Chris Froome, Great Britain
- Stage 15 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 16 winner: Rohan Dennis, Australia
- Stage 17 start: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 18 start: Thursday, May 24 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 19 start: Friday, May 25 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 20 start: Saturday, May 26 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 21 start: Sunday, May 27 -- 9:40 a.m. ET
-
How to watch Indianapolis 500
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's Indianapolis 500
-
Belmont Stakes picks: Justify's tired
Hank Goldberg called the upset of Smarty Jones at the 2004 Belmont
-
Justify goes for Triple Crown at Belmont
What to know about the The Run for the Carnations
-
Preakness Stakes: Justify wins again
Justify and trainer Bob Baffert overcame Good Magic and a sloppy track once again
-
Preakness: Win, place, show payouts
Here's what each of the top three horses earned for their race through sloppy Pimlico Race...
-
Justify seeks Triple Crown after Derby
Justify will race for the final piece of the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes on June 9