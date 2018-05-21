How to watch 2018 Giro d'Italia on fuboTV: Simon Yates wins third stage in seven days
Defending champion Tom Dumoulin is still chasing Simon Yates for first place
The Giro d'Italia -- a 21-stage, 3,551.2-kilometer race throughout Italy -- started with a time trial on May 4. With the final rest day now upon us, we've reached the home stretch and the Giro's final week. Simon Yates took his third stage of the race on Sunday, while Tom Dumoulin finished in third. Yates takes a 2 minute 11 second lead into Stage 16 on Tuesday.
Defending general classification champion Dumoulin has found himself chasing Simon Yates for the past week. Dumoulin hasn't won a stage since Stage 1, whereas Yates has taken three of the last seven stages. Chris Froome, the 2017 Tour de France winner, finally took his first stage of the race on Saturday over Yates in a nail-biter, with what could be his highlight of the race.
Froome has now jumped into the top 10 for Team Sky, sitting in seventh place heading into the 16th stage. He's currently 4:52 back of the lead, but a strong 16th stage could keep him in the conversation down to the wire. Although Yates looks like he'll be extremely difficult to catch, some strong riders are in the peloton behind him.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV
- Stage 1 winner: Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands
- Stage 2 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 3 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 4 winner: Tim Wellens, Belgium
- Stage 5 winner: Enrico Battaglin, Italy
- Stage 6 winner: Esteban Chaves, Colombia
- Stage 7 winner: Sam Bennett, Ireland
- Stage 8 winner: Richard Carapaz, Ecuador
- Stage 9 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 10 winner: Matej Mohoric, Slovenia
- Stage 11 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 12 winner: Sam Bennett, Ireland
- Stage 13 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 14 winner: Chris Froome, Great Britain
- Stage 15 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 16 start: Tuesday, May 22 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 17 start: Wednesday, May 23 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 18 start: Thursday, May 24 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 19 start: Friday, May 25 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 20 start: Saturday, May 26 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 21 start: Sunday, May 27 -- 9:40 a.m. ET
