How to watch 2018 Giro d'Italia on fuboTV: Simon Yates wins third stage in seven days

The Giro d'Italia -- a 21-stage, 3,551.2-kilometer race throughout Italy -- started with a time trial on May 4. With the final rest day now upon us, we've reached the home stretch and the Giro's final week. Simon Yates took his third stage of the race on Sunday, while Tom Dumoulin finished in third. Yates takes a 2 minute 11 second lead into Stage 16 on Tuesday.

Defending general classification champion Dumoulin has found himself chasing Simon Yates for the past week. Dumoulin hasn't won a stage since Stage 1, whereas Yates has taken three of the last seven stages. Chris Froome, the 2017 Tour de France winner, finally took his first stage of the race on Saturday over Yates in a nail-biter, with what could be his highlight of the race.

Froome has now jumped into the top 10 for Team Sky, sitting in seventh place heading into the 16th stage. He's currently 4:52 back of the lead, but a strong 16th stage could keep him in the conversation down to the wire. Although Yates looks like he'll be extremely difficult to catch, some strong riders are in the peloton behind him.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV