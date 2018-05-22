How to watch 2018 Giro d'Italia on fuboTV: Tom Dumoulin, Chris Froome close in on Simon Yates
Defending champion Dumoulin is still chasing Yates for first place
The Giro d'Italia -- a 21-stage, 3,551.2-kilometer race throughout Italy -- started with a time trial on May 4. Since then, Simon Yates has been ahead of the pack, opening up a 2 minute 11 second lead over Tom Dumoulin on Sunday. On Tuesday, however, Dumoulin closed in on that lead, cutting it down to just 56 seconds on a slow day for Yates.
Yates took three out of seven stages over the course of the week leading up to Tuesday, but he's still contending with an exceptional field. Team Sky's Chris Froome has jumped back into the fray, sitting 3:50 back after being 4:52 heading into Stage 16. He is now in fourth place as we enter the homestretch of the Giro d'Italia, and we may see some kicks out of him in the next few days.
Rohan Dennis took Stage 16 in an excellent effort, finishing 14 seconds ahead of Tony Martin. Dumoulin finished in third place on the stage, while Froome came in fifth. Yates came in 20th, 1:37 back of Dennis for the stage. He'll try to bounce back and hold onto his lead for the rest of the week. The rest days are behind these riders, so now the marathon is in full effect.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV
- Stage 1 winner: Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands
- Stage 2 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 3 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 4 winner: Tim Wellens, Belgium
- Stage 5 winner: Enrico Battaglin, Italy
- Stage 6 winner: Esteban Chaves, Colombia
- Stage 7 winner: Sam Bennett, Ireland
- Stage 8 winner: Richard Carapaz, Ecuador
- Stage 9 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 10 winner: Matej Mohoric, Slovenia
- Stage 11 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 12 winner: Sam Bennett, Ireland
- Stage 13 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 14 winner: Chris Froome, Great Britain
- Stage 15 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 16 winner: Rohan Dennis, Australia
- Stage 17 start: Wednesday, May 23 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 18 start: Thursday, May 24 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 19 start: Friday, May 25 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 20 start: Saturday, May 26 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 21 start: Sunday, May 27 -- 9:40 a.m. ET
