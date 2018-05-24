How to watch 2018 Giro d'Italia on fuboTV: Tom Dumoulin draws even closer to Simon Yates

The Giro d'Italia -- a 21-stage, 3,551.2-kilometer race throughout Italy -- started with a time trial on May 4. While Simon Yates still wears the Maglia Rosa for general leader, he has once again seen his lead over defending general winner Tom Dumoulin diminish. Yates -- who was leading by over two minutes heading into the week -- now leads Dumoulin by a mere 28 seconds after heading into Thursday's stage with a 56-second lead.

Yates took three out of seven stages over the course of last week leading, but he's still contending with an exceptional field. 2017 Tour de France winner Chris Froome has jumped back into the fray, sitting 3:22 back after being 4:52 behind heading into Stage 16. He is now in fourth place as we enter the homestretch of the Giro d'Italia, and we have seen a few bursts out of him as he goes for a Giro win.

Maximilian Schachmann took Stage 18 over Ruben Plaza for his first stage win of the race. Dumoulin and Froome finished right next to each other in the peloton, while Yates finished shortly behind them in 20th.

