How to watch 2018 Giro d'Italia on fuboTV: Tom Dumoulin draws even closer to Simon Yates
Defending champion Dumoulin is still chasing Yates for first place
The Giro d'Italia -- a 21-stage, 3,551.2-kilometer race throughout Italy -- started with a time trial on May 4. While Simon Yates still wears the Maglia Rosa for general leader, he has once again seen his lead over defending general winner Tom Dumoulin diminish. Yates -- who was leading by over two minutes heading into the week -- now leads Dumoulin by a mere 28 seconds after heading into Thursday's stage with a 56-second lead.
Yates took three out of seven stages over the course of last week leading, but he's still contending with an exceptional field. 2017 Tour de France winner Chris Froome has jumped back into the fray, sitting 3:22 back after being 4:52 behind heading into Stage 16. He is now in fourth place as we enter the homestretch of the Giro d'Italia, and we have seen a few bursts out of him as he goes for a Giro win.
Maximilian Schachmann took Stage 18 over Ruben Plaza for his first stage win of the race. Dumoulin and Froome finished right next to each other in the peloton, while Yates finished shortly behind them in 20th.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV
- Stage 1 winner: Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands
- Stage 2 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 3 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 4 winner: Tim Wellens, Belgium
- Stage 5 winner: Enrico Battaglin, Italy
- Stage 6 winner: Esteban Chaves, Colombia
- Stage 7 winner: Sam Bennett, Ireland
- Stage 8 winner: Richard Carapaz, Ecuador
- Stage 9 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 10 winner: Matej Mohoric, Slovenia
- Stage 11 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 12 winner: Sam Bennett, Ireland
- Stage 13 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 14 winner: Chris Froome, Great Britain
- Stage 15 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 16 winner: Rohan Dennis, Australia
- Stage 17 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 18 winner: Maximilian Schachmann, Germany
- Stage 19 start: Friday, May 25 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 20 start: Saturday, May 26 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 21 start: Sunday, May 27 -- 9:40 a.m. ET
