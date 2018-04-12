How to watch 2018 MPSF Championship Tournament men's volleyball on SportsLive

The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation's annual men's volleyball Championship Tournament returns this weekend with seven different teams ready to duke it out, and the action features no less than four schools that rank among Division II's top 15.

The NCAA leader in blocks per set, BYU will host the MPSF semifinals for the fourth time in six years on April 19, not to mention the tourney championship two days later, and it enters the competition as the No. 1 seed, ranked fourth in the nation by AVCA D-II coaches. The No. 2 seed, UCLA, boasts the third-best offense in the country, ranks second behind just Long Beach State in all of Division II men's volleyball, and it will host one of three quarterfinal matches on Saturday.

No. 4 Concordia Irvine and No. 5 Grand Canyon also appear in the national top 15, ranked 13th and 14th, respectively, and they will also appear in this weekend's Championship Tournament.

How to watch

Match: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Stanford

Date: Saturday, April 14

Time: 7 p.m. Pacific Time (10 p.m. Eastern)

Stream: SportsLive

Match: No. 3 Pepperdine vs. No. 6 USC

Date: Saturday, April 14

Time: 7 p.m. Pacific Time (10 p.m. Eastern)

Stream: SportsLive

Match: No. 4 Concordia vs. No. 5 Grand Canyon

Date: Saturday, April 14

Time: 7 p.m. Pacific Time (10 p.m. Eastern)

Stream: SportsLive

SportsLive is an online streaming service offering subscribers the ability to watch and listen to over 6,200 live events and 11,000 on-demand videos from 60+ partner schools. It is the most comprehensive collegiate sports streaming service available and it covers more than 30 sports.