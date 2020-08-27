The 2020 Tour de France will begin on Saturday, August 29 and will conclude on Sunday, September 20. The race will start in Nice, France and end on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

The race is about 3,470 kilometers, or 2,1576 miles, long and consists of 21 stages. There will be one stage per day, except for September 5 and 14. The route for the race includes eight mountain-top finishes and one key mountain time trial. Stage 4 is the first uphill finish and will be one to watch to see the competition separate themselves.

The 107th Tour de France will be different than those in years past, due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The schedule was moved around due to the COVID-19 outbreak, meaning the Tour de France will be the first Grand Tour of the season.

The Tour was postponed for two months and the highly anticipated race is now finally around the corner.

Egan Bernal won the 2019 Tour de France and will defend his yellow jersey. With the victory, he became the first Latin American rider to win the race.

How to watch the Tour de France