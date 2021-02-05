After having the 2020 season canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Hockey League returns for another campaign. The action gets underway on Feb. 5 and will run through May 16.

The top minor league hockey affiliation is set to begin its 85th season and will be looking to crown a new champion. The Charlotte Checkers last won the Calder Cup during the 2018-19 season, but no champion was crowned a season ago due to the Calder Cup playoffs being canceled.

CBS will broadcast 26 of the league's games with some of the top teams like the Colorado Eagles, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears and Utica Comets in action.

Below is the broadcast schedule for the first half of the 2021 AHL season.

Monday, Feb. 8

Texas Stars at Iowa Wild, 8 p.m.



Wednesday, Feb. 10

Syracuse Crunch at Rochester Admirals, 7 p.m.



Thursday, Feb. 11

Grand Rapids Griffins at Chicago Wolves, 3 p.m.



Wednesday, Feb. 17

Colorado Eagles at Ontario Reign, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Hershey Bears at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Providence Bruins, 1 p.m.



Wednesday, March 3

Grand Rapids Griffins at Rockford IceHogs, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 8

Hartford Wolf Pack at Providence Bruins, 1 p.m.



Wednesday, March 10

San Diego Gulls at Bakersfield Condors, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Binghamton Devils at Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Stockton Heat at Henderson Silver Knights, 10 p.m.



Wednesday, March 24

Rochester Admirals at Utica Comets, 7 p.m.



Thursday, March 25

Texas Stars at Cleveland Monsters, 7 p.m.



How to watch AHL 2021 season

Dates: February 8 - March 25, 2021

Time: Varies

Location: Varies

Streaming: CBS Sports