Athletes Unlimited Softball is starting up. It features four teams competing in a five week-long league. According to the league, it includes "a scoring system reengineered for both team and individual play that brings the best of fantasy sports to life."

Here's a breakdown of the point system:

Winning a game: 50 points

Outscoring an opponent in an inning: 10 points

Singles, walks, stolen bases, sacrifice flys and hit by pitches: 10 points each

Double: 20 pointts

Triple and home run: 40 points

Players thrown outtrying to steal: Deducted 10 points

Pitchers earn four points for every out they record

Pitchers are docked 10 points for each earned run allowed

The players will conduct an MVP vote following each game. The top MVP spot is worth 60 points, while MVP#2 counts for 40 and MVP#3 is worth 20

Players are able to earn points based on wins and individual statistics. The leaderboard for the league will be based on team points as well as individual points.

Of the players participating, a whopping 19 have been on Olympic rosters and nine have won NCAA Championships.

The athletes are also helping 26 causes, with each charity selected receiving a donation worth 50% of the player's season-ending bonus associated with the charity.

How to watch Monday's doubleheader

Team Pendley vs. Team Fagan

Date: August 31, 2020

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: The Stadium at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App (via cable or provider authentication)

Team Wagner vs. Team Warren

Date: August 31, 2020

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: The Stadium at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App (via cable or provider authentication)