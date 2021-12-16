The Australia Sail Grand Prix will descend upon Sydney this weekend and set the stage for the Sail GP Season Grand Final next week. The USA team is just one point away from first place as the Australia Sail Grand Prix gets underway.

The Australia Sail Grand Prix will be made up of two days of racing that includes five fleet races in addition to a podium race. The top three boats from the podium race will face off in an ultimate showdown to decide the winner on Saturday.

Two-time America's Cup winner Jimmy Spithill will lead the United States team while Tom Slingsby will pace the Australian team, who currently has the season lead with 45 points. The top three teams at the conclusion of the season receive a berth in the winner-take-all Grand Final, which takes place in San Francisco next weekend.

The American team began Season 2 in last place, but has rallied to within just a single point of the top spot entering the Australia Sail Grand Prix. They've done all of that without winning a single event all season.

"One thing we've learned throughout this season is no lead is guaranteed," Spithill said. "Of course, we would love to win this event in Sydney, but looking towards San Francisco, consistency is the key. Honestly, we want to make the podium here, but I'd prefer it [the win] to be the last event in San Francisco."

How to watch Australia Sail Grand Prix