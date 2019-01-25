How to watch Big West volleyball featuring No. 1 Long Beach State on CBS Sports Digital
Get ready for five huge Big West volleyball matchups
The Big West is one of the best conferences in the country for men's volleyball. Some of the best teams in the country will be playing this weekend, including the No. 1 team in the country Long Beach State. CSUN and Santa Barbara also highlight the field, with Loyola Chicago and Lewis visiting.
Starting on Friday, USC will visit Long Beach State, who will be dropping its 2018 NCAA National Championship banner from the rafters before the start of the match, while Loyola Chicago and CSUN square off. Simultaneously, Lewis will be playing Santa Barbara. On Saturday, CSUN and Santa Barbara will trade dance partners, as Santa Barbara plays Loyola Chicago and CSUN plays Lewis. Long Beach State and USC will have the day off.
Long Beach State is 6-0 to open the season, whereas CSUN is 5-2. Santa Barbara is 5-3. All of the teams in this round-robin are ranked outside of USC. Long Beach State is No. 1, Loyola Chicago is No. 5, Lewis is No. 9, UC Santa Barbara is No. 10 and CSUN is No. 11. With that in mind, it's sure to be some high-level volleyball throughout the weekend.
Here's how to watch Big West Volleyball starting on Friday.
Men's Big West volleyball
- Dates: Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26
- Times: 7 p.m. local time for all
- Friday: No. 1 Long Beach State vs. USC on SportsLive
- Friday: No. 5 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 11 CSUN on SportsLive
- Friday: No. 9 Lewis vs. No. 10 UC Santa Barbara on SportsLive
- Saturday: No. 5 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 10 UC Santa Barbara on SportsLive
- Saturday: No. 9 Lewis vs. No. 11 CSUN on SportsLive
