How to watch CBS SPORTS HQ, new streaming sports news, highlights and analysis network

CBS SPORTS HQ is here. And clicking that link is one way to access the new, free 24/7 streaming sports news, highlights and analysis network launched by CBS.

But CBS SPORTS HQ can be watched in many ways, including on devices and applications you may already use. Here's a guide to watching:

How to watch CBS SPORTS HQ on your computer

Simply visit CBSSports.com/live/. From there, the live show will start, but you can use the title cards to pick a different segment if you'd like.

How to watch CBS SPORTS HQ on a phone or tablet

We have two easy options for mobile viewers. The first the same as on a computer: Visit CBSSports.com/live.

But we suggest trying our CBS Sports app. Visit your app store to download it for free. Then you can customize your experience so that you get alerts for segments, news and scores for your favorite teams. And whenever you want to watch live, we're on 24/7!

How to watch CBS SPORTS HQ on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Roku

Download the CBS Sports app (for Amazon Fire TV, click here; for Roku, click here) and watch immediately!

How to watch CBS SPORTS HQ on Chromecast

Open up CBSSports.com/live in a browser or the live section in the CBS Sports app. From there, click the familiar Chromecast button, select your device and watch.

And CBS SPORTS HQ is free?

That's right. No need to give us any sort of payment method or even sign up for anything. So what are you waiting for? Check it out!