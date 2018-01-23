How to watch NCHC hockey on Sports Live: Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado College
Catch Miami University (Ohio) take on Colorado College on Jan. 27
Winter is in full swing, so is college hockey season, and CBS Sports is on top of all of it.
With National College Hockey Conference action on tap, including a two-game battle between Miami University (Ohio) and Colorado College at Broadmoor World Arena, Sports Live has got you covered with a full slate of on-ice showdowns into March, including the second of the two Miami-Colorado college matchups this weekend.
Here's everything you need to know about Sports Live's schedule and coverage:
Sports Live schedule
Note: All face-off times are listed in Eastern time
- Jan. 27: Miami at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.
- Feb. 3: Omaha at St. Cloud State, 8:07 p.m.
- Feb. 10: Colorado College at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
- Feb. 17: St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
- Feb. 23: Colorado College at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
- Feb. 24: North Dakota at Miami (Ohio), 7:05 p.m.
- March 2: Omaha at Minnesota Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
- March 3: St. Cloud State at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
How to watch
- Online stream: Sports Live
