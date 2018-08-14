How to watch Professional Bull Riders' Music City Knockout on CBS
The best bull riders in the world gather in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena
The Professional Bull Riders return to Nashville this weekend for the Music City Knockout. The best cowboys in the world will be at Bridgestone Arena and CBS viewers can catch some of the best PBR has to offer on Friday and Sunday.
It's the kind of action that keeps you on the edge of your seat, as riders try to avoid being bucked off. Cody Nance, the highest-ranked American rider, will be in the fold and he's one of the hopefuls. Brazil's Kaique Pacheco is the top rider in the world and will look to pad his lead in the world standings in Nashville.
Here's how you can watch the 25th edition of the Music City Knockout on CBS.
Music City Knockout, Day 1
- Date: Friday, Aug. 17
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Channel: CBS Sports Network (check local listings)
- Stream: CBS Sports Network
Music City Knockout, Day 2
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 19
- Time: 1 p.m. ET on CBS and 7 p.m. ET on CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access
- Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Channel: CBS, CBS Sports Network (check local listings)
- Stream: CBS All Access
-
Old man ruthlessly punks kid 1-on-1
And that was the last time that kid ever played basketball again
-
WNBA DFS: Best Aug. 14 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
OTB talks transition to broadcasting
Raja Bell and ex-Marlins exec David Samson discuss the challenge of moving into an analyst...
-
WNBA DFS: Best Aug. 12 FanDuel lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
2018 Arlington Million odds, picks, bets
Hank Goldberg won big at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont
-
Armstrong hits head, goes to hospital
Armstrong seemed to be OK after the spill, but wanted to take precautions