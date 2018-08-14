How to watch Professional Bull Riders' Music City Knockout on CBS

The Professional Bull Riders return to Nashville this weekend for the Music City Knockout. The best cowboys in the world will be at Bridgestone Arena and CBS viewers can catch some of the best PBR has to offer on Friday and Sunday.

It's the kind of action that keeps you on the edge of your seat, as riders try to avoid being bucked off. Cody Nance, the highest-ranked American rider, will be in the fold and he's one of the hopefuls. Brazil's Kaique Pacheco is the top rider in the world and will look to pad his lead in the world standings in Nashville.

Here's how you can watch the 25th edition of the Music City Knockout on CBS.

Music City Knockout, Day 1

Date: Friday, Aug. 17



Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee



Channel: CBS Sports Network (check local listings)



Stream: CBS Sports Network



Music City Knockout, Day 2