How to watch, stream the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships on SportsLive

The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships are nearly underway, and SportsLive will be broadcasting all of the action.

SportsLive is an online streaming service offering subscribers the ability to watch and listen to over 6,200 live events and 11,000 on-demand videos from 60-plus partner schools. It is the most comprehensive collegiate sports streaming service available and it covers more than 30 sports.

The championships will cover both women's and men's gymnastics, the swimming and diving championships, and the men's volleyball finals down the road. It will be an exciting test of endurance, and it's all on SportsLive.

How to watch the Swimming & Diving Championships

Dates: Feb. 14-17

Time: 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, Friday & Saturday

Location: East L.A. College -- East Los Angeles, California

Day 1 stream: SportsLive

Day 2 stream: SportsLive

Day 3 stream: SportsLive

Day 4 stream: SportsLive

The gymnastics and volleyball championships will be in the coming months. For more information on all of these events, check out the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation website here. The coming weeks are huge for all of these athletes, and it starts with the swimming and diving events this weekend.