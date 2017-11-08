How to watch, stream World's Toughest Mudder Los Angeles -- a 24 hour obstacle course

Welcome to World's Toughest Mudder, one of the most outrageously challenging obstacle courses in the world. A 24-hour race, Toughest Mudder tests the grit and determination of its participants, and this year viewers can watch for free on Facebook. The race will be covered in three separate windows: The beginning of the race, a midnight special, and the ending (where you can see firsthand how filthy this race gets).

Obstacles include Kong, a trapeze 30 feet above the ground; the Snot Rocket, a chute with water pouring down it that participants must ascend; Funky Monkey, a monkey bar obstacle with a twist; and the Block Ness Monster, 60 feet of rotating barriers that racers must get over. It is grueling, and a unique race. If you grew up watching MXC, this is like that but with stakes (and, alas, without the commentary).

As mentioned, coverage will be in three windows. Here's what you need to know.

How to Watch World's Toughest Mudder

Date: Nov. 11

Time: 11 a.m. PT

End date: Nov. 12

End Time: 2 p.m. PT

Location: Lake Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff stream: 11 a.m. PT - 5 p.m. PT

Midnight special: 12 a.m. PT - 1 a.m. PT

Day 2 finish: 7 a.m. PT - 2 p.m. PT

Stream link: Tough Mudder Live OR Facebook Live

It will be an interesting day, to say the least. Participants will put their bodies to the test in strange ways, and every obstacle requires a different talent. It's one of the most difficult -- and dirtiest -- races in the world. And one of the most fun to watch.

For more information on the event and competitors, click here.